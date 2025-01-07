Global Vending Group, Inc.® Energizes Literacy And STEM Exploration At FETC 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inchy Bookworm and Morgan STEM machines will be on display at FETC 2025.

Showcasing Inchy Bookworm and Morgan STEM multifunctional educational delivery systems

- Jason BlumbergAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Vending Group, Inc. (GVG) will showcase its extensive line of and STEM vending delivery systems in interactive demonstrations at the 2025 Future of Education Technology conference in Orlando, Florida, January 14 through January 17. This immersive presentation highlights how bookvending and stemvending deliver high-quality educational materials to students through the excitement of vending machines.Located in Booth #2575, on the main conference thoroughfare, GVG will feature a variety of Inchy Bookworm and Morgan STEM machines , allowing visitors to explore their unique functionality and learn more about how they work as a positive reward system in schools everywhere.“FETC 2025 is a great opportunity to illustrate why GVG is the leader in educational vending delivery systems,” said Jason Blumberg, president and CEO of Global Vending Group, Inc.“We are excited to demonstrate our time-tested and trusted Inchy Bookworm machines and our newest line of Morgan STEM units. It's an ideal way for administrators, teachers, and educational leaders to learn more about the benefits of our Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program and how the machines generate genuine excitement for learning in the classroom.”Inchy Bookworm and Morgan STEM machines with custom graphics along with curated, high-quality book and science kit bundles will be displayed in the booth.Benefits highlighted with each machine include:Rewarding Students for Good BehaviorInchy and Morgan machines align with schools' PBIS rewards program or other popular frameworks to reward students with a book or STEM kit of their own.Creating Excitement for Literacy and STEM SubjectsCombining the novelty of the vending machines with a book or STEM kit makes students appreciate them even more.Increasing Learning at HomeBuilding a home library or STEM lab at home empowers students and families to continue learning outside the classroom. This immediate access to educational materials also benefits other members of the household.Creating Visual Reminders of Educational PossibilitiesDisplaying Inchy Bookworm and Morgan machines in high-traffic areas allows them to become a constant visual reminder of the importance of reading and STEM learning.Promoting Community EngagementRibbon-cutting ceremonies provide a fantastic way to involve the community in promoting literacy and STEM. Bringing together parents and school leadership reinforces the importance of literacy and education.Increasing School SpiritCreating custom-designed artwork for the vending machine builds school pride and creates an environment of creativity, positivity, and school bonding.“We encourage all conference attendees to stop by our booth and speak with our knowledgeable staff and learn how Inchy and Morgan can become a part of their schools and take advantage of exclusive FETC show specials,” added Blumberg.“GVG is the original creator of book and STEM vending distribution, and FETC is a great platform to show why we are the leader in educational material distribution.”

Joshua Gregory

Global Vending Group, Inc.

+1 716-674-2820

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Book Vending - How It's Made

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.