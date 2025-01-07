Userful Launches New Services And Innovations For Infinity Platform Shortlisted For Data Visualization Platform Of The...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Userful Corporation, a global leader in mission-critical data visualization, reveals its latest innovations to the Userful Infinity Platform. Designed to empower digitally transforming enterprises, these advancements underscore Userful's commitment to redefining collaboration and decision-making workflows in the enterprise and changing the future of interconnected data visualization. These breakthrough enhancements have led CIO Review to shortlist Userful's Infinity as a leading data visualization platform of 2025.

The Userful Infinity Platform is a comprehensive suite of interconnected data visualization tools for both centralized and distributed operations. Through a single platform and single license, users gain access to eight (8) different applications to modernize workplace operations. While some enterprises employ only one of these applications, multiple applications can be used together to construct a curated workflow.

The leading workflow for workplace collaboration and decision-making is Userful's Quad-Play Workflow for Control Rooms , ideal for NOC, SOC, EOC, and ADT centralized operations. Breakthrough innovations include:

Command Center Video Walls: Userful's Decisions application accelerated to 1.5x faster processing powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, making Infinity the fastest visualization engine on the market and scaled to efficiently multicast Infinity canvases across the globe (on Layer 3 networks) for broader organizational visibility.

Operator Workstations: Userful's uConduct allows operators to create multiple real-time interactive views in cooperation with the video wall or shared canvases, rivaling traditional hardware-based KVM solutions by achieving under 100ms latency in software.

War Rooms: Userful Spaces now enables both screencasting and corporate resource sharing in leading unified comms platforms for urgent decision-making (i.e., Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex).

Employee Notifications: Userful's new Notifications app delivers timely, multi-modal messages across the organization (i.e., visual, voice, and text based communications with employees, suppliers, and customers).

Another leading workflow for workplace collaboration and decision-making is Userful's Operations Management Workflow . It serves as a one-stop platform for operators working across distributed operating environments, providing instant visibility to a multitude of data metric source content from multiple sites and repositories. Breakthrough innovations include:

Datametrics Visualization: Userful's Trends app enables real-time visualization of multiple data metrics with authentication for stringent enterprise security and privacy standards. Userful's approach is unique in that we maintain secure persistent sessions, rather than the non-real-time“web macro” approach of most digital signage companies (i.e., screen captures). New deep-dive integrations include Microsoft Power BI enhancements, PowerPoint, ServiceNow ITSM, DOMO, Grafana, EPIC ADT.

Datametrics Streaming: Userful's new OpStream app makes real-time operational data pervasive, distributing dashboards and canvases from Trends or Decisions throughout the organization over the enterprise's secure network via HLS protocol.

Leadership Dashboards: Userful's augmented uControl app empowers operations leaders to control multi-sourced data visualization across the organization and now provides a personal dashboard of operational performance across the many applications and sources monitored by that leader.

Secure Corporate Signage: Userful's Engage app now provides secure corporate signage that is 100% on the enterprise network. Our Video Wall Asset Processor optimizes content for video walls and enables 'forward and store' playback without Internet dependencies and accompanying security vulnerabilities.

Userful is proud to be recognized as a contender for Data Visualization Platform of 2025 by CIO Review. Userful's innovation across the Infinity Platform in eight applications continues to differentiate Userful.

Discover the full announcement and explore the latest innovations and services for the Infinity Platform on our website: Read more .

About Userful

Userful accelerates digital transformation for enterprise IT with a suite of applications on a single platform. Innovating at the intersection of operations technology and unified communications, Userful improves collaboration and productivity for optimized mission-critical and core workflows. Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity Platform is centrally managed, scalable, secure, and future-proofed. Its software-defined architecture reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates operational silos. Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Austin, Texas, and Calgary, Alberta.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink