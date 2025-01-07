TSMGI WELCOMES STRATEGIC LEADER SEAN MCKENZIE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

McKenzie Brings More Than 25 Years of Commercial and Expertise to the Company

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued growth, The Specialized Marketing Group (TSMGI) , an award-winning global sports, event and promotional marketing agency, announces the recent hire of Sean McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer.

"Having worked with Sean in various capacities throughout the years, I have seen first-hand the dedication and leadership that is engrained in him," said

TSMGI President/CEO Jordan Bressler . "His vast experience and knowledge across all facets of our business will allow TSMGI to grow, and exceed expectations while staying true to the company's commitment of delivering excellence for our client partners. I am grateful that he has decided to bring his unique skillset to TSMGI."

McKenzie is no stranger to Sports Marketing having spent the past 20 years at global healthcare company, Abbott, most recently serving as Divisional Vice President, Strategic Operations, Global Marketing and External Affairs. In this role, he was instrumental in leading both global corporate and product campaigns, as well as managing brand partnerships and sponsorships across various platforms, including sports, media, licensing and marketing industry organizations. Additionally, he brings a wealth of experience from his years in management consulting, serving clients such as General Motors, Coca-Cola, Sara Lee, Bank One, ABN AMRO and AON. Prior to his work in consulting, McKenzie worked in institutional finance, hedge fund trading and operations.

"I have always admired TSMGI's innovative approach and the impact of its client work. When the opportunity to join the team arose, it felt like a natural fit-a chance to contribute as a strategic leader while staying deeply engaged in the details of a dynamic and growing organization," said McKenzie . "As CFO, I look forward to connecting the dots between the financials, strategy and people, and in doing so, helping drive the business while providing a space where team members can reach their full potential and thrive."

McKenzie received his Bachelor's Degree in International Finance from the University of Colorado and his MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

The Specialized Marketing Group, Inc. (TSMGI)

is a global sports, event and promotional marketing company, specializing in innovative programs that move brands, grab attention and spark conversations. TSMGI combines the personalized attention and passion of a small business with the big ideas and fully integrated capabilities of a larger agency. Founded in 2000, TSMGI's clients include Fortune 500 companies, as well as individual leaders in various markets. Recognized by Chief Marketer Magazine as a "Top 200" agency every year since 2008, TSMGI is headquartered in Deerfield, IL with team members in various locations around the US and Spain. For additional information visit

