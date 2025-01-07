Mospi Issues RFP For Empanelment Of Survey Institutions For National Statistics Office

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 7 (KNN) The of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), of India, has announced a significant initiative aimed at expanding the scope and reach of its sample surveys through the empanelment of private Survey Institutions.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) document, referenced under CPP Tender ID 2024_MSPI_781465_1 and issued by the National Statistics Office (NSO), invites proposals from private institutions interested in partnering with the government for conducting nationwide surveys on socio-economic indicators.

The NSO's Survey Wing plays a vital role in gathering data on socio-economic topics by conducting extensive household and enterprise surveys across India.

These surveys provide critical insights into various sectors, guiding the formulation of policies and supporting decision-making at the government level.

To further strengthen its data collection capabilities and enhance the diversity of its surveys, the NSO is opening up the opportunity for private survey institutions to join as partners in this endeavour.

The empanelment process will help the NSO leverage the expertise and resources of these private institutions, allowing for a wider reach and more comprehensive coverage of socio-economic data across the country.

This collaboration is expected to improve the overall quality and breadth of data collection efforts, ultimately contributing to more informed policy-making.

The submission deadline for proposals has been extended to 5:00 PM on January 13, 2025. Interested institutions are required to submit their proposals in hard copy or physical mode to the designated address specified in the RFP document.

Institutions wishing to participate in the process can access the RFP document and submission guidelines on the official MoSPI website at or through the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) at href="" style="color:#0563c1; text-decoration:underline" go .

MoSPI encourages eligible institutions and agencies to submit their bids and looks forward to a wide range of participation in this crucial initiative, noting that no further extensions will be granted.

(KNN Bureau)