(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Flexiv Robotics unveils its innovations at Stanford Robotics Center opening

January 7, 2025 by Anika Haque

Flexiv Robotics , a provider of general-purpose robotics solutions, participated in the recent opening of the Stanford Robotics Center (SRC), a groundbreaking facility dedicated to advancing robotics across industries including logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, art, space exploration, and home automation.

As a longstanding advocate of Stanford's robotics department, and with Flexiv's four founders being alumni, Flexiv's support for the creation of the SRC highlights not only the university's dedication to innovation and collaboration but also its strong industry ties.

Bringing together cross-disciplinary world-class researchers and industrial affiliates, the SRC is dedicated to exploring how robotics can impact how we live and work, improve healthcare and quality of life, and give people power to do things they could never do before.

Notable attendees to the opening ceremony included AI visionary Professor Fei-Fei Li, biomimetic robotics expert Professor Mark Cutkosky, and Professor Ken Salisbury, creator of the world's first dexterous robotic hand.

Industry leaders from iRobot, Google Intrinsic, and Anybotics were also present, emphasizing the SRC's significance on the global robotics landscape.

During the ceremony, the Director of the Stanford Robotics Center, Professor Oussama Khatib, praised Flexiv for their instrumental role in advancing real-world robotic applications, and their development of force-controlled robotics.

As part of the celebration, Flexiv unveiled several of its latest innovations, reinforcing its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in robotics. These leading-edge-edge interactive demonstrations included:



The Grav Enhanced Gecko Gripper : A breakthrough in robotic manipulation, enabling the seamless handling of a wide range of objects.

Dual Robotic Arm Teleoperation with Haptic Feedback : A system that enhances operator control with advanced dexterity and sensory feedback. Multi-Arm Component Assembly : Demonstrating the capability of adaptive robots to collaborate on complex manufacturing tasks.

Magnetic Milli-Spinner Vascular Therapy: A revolutionary medical application where robots guide micro-devices through blood vessels to deliver targeted treatments.