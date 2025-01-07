Ellucian Recognized In Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EdTech leader highlighted for driving LGBTQ+ workplace equality

RESTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education solutions provider, today announced that it has been included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality (CEI) for the first time, receiving a score of 85 out of 100. The CEI is the U.S.'s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"Ellucian's efforts to support employees in the LGBTQ+ community continue to drive impactful change," said Camilla Collins, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Ellucian. "Recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation celebrates the inspiring efforts of employees across our organization to expand resources, foster inclusion, and amplify representation for the LGBTQ+ community. Together, we will continue to break down barriers, build bridges, and create a future where diversity is embraced and celebrated."

Ellucian's inclusive benefits, internal training programs, coffee chats, Allies and LGBTQ+ support programs such as the PRISM Employee Resource Group were instrumental in securing this recognition.

"We are deeply proud to be recognized in the 2025 Corporate Equality Index," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People & Communications Officer, Ellucian. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to embed inclusion and belonging into the fabric of our workplace. At Ellucian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to cultivating a working environment where all employees feel empowered, supported, and celebrated."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

"The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, SHRM-CP, Senior Director of Workplace Equality, HRCF. "As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community."

ABOUT THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving over 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

