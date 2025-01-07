New Year's Resolutions: Supermajority Research Reveals Sporadically Voting Young Women's 10-Year Priorities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sporadically young women are defined as those who have voted in 50% or less of the last six they were eligible for. This survey of an often underlooked demographic underscores the critical role of civic engagement among this group, which has been historically pivotal in election outcomes since 2016.

Supermajority today released new analysis of sporadically voting young women to understand their priorities.

Key Findings:



Young Women in the 2024 Elections:

Young women were motivated by the economy and abortion rights in the 2024 elections. Among young women who voted, 39% said the economy/jobs was their top issue, while 17% said abortion (+9 compared to young men) was their top issue. What's more, young women of color strongly supported Harris, while young white women were split between Trump and Harris.

Young Women's Future Priorities:



Young women predict having the responsibility of taking care of their elderly relatives at higher rates than they predict having their own children. This is especially true for young women of color.



Young women want to advance in their careers and education in the next 10 years.



Only half of young women predict being able to buy a home in the next 10 years. Sporadically voting young women want to live somewhere affordable and close to family and friends. Living somewhere with laws that protect abortion and reproductive freedoms is as important as job opportunities.

These findings underscore a clear call to action for policymakers and candidates to prioritize issues that resonate deeply with young women voters-the turnout and results of this past election make clear that they are winnable but not won. In previous research, much of sporadically voting young women's disillusion with government was attributed to not feeling represented by their candidate options and too many old white men being in power, to which they saw having more diverse leadership as a solution. As a second Trump administration quickly approaches, understanding and responding to these concerns will be critical in mobilizing this demographic towards active political participation.

You can read the full research findings here . For a comprehensive breakdown of survey results, contact [email protected] .

Supermajority is a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages who are coming together to build a voting bloc committed to creating a future where we are all truly equal. Supermajority is dedicated to building women's collective political power by providing the information, training, and resources needed to take meaningful action at the local, state, and national levels.

SOURCE Supermajority