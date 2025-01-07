University Lab Partners Names Sandra J. Miller As Executive Director To Advance Life Sciences Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Miller's appointment comes as ULP continues its commitment to providing cutting-edge wet lab facilities, global accelerator programs for early-stage life science companies, and robust workforce development and education initiatives for students and professionals.

"We are excited to welcome Sandra, whose extensive expertise aligns perfectly with ULP's vision," said Kenneth Beall, Founder and Board Chair of University Lab Partners. "Her leadership will advance our mission of supporting life science innovation, creating jobs, and fueling economic growth in Orange County and beyond."

Driving Incubation and Innovation

Miller brings a strong background in designing and implementing startup incubator and accelerator programs to her role. Under her leadership, ULP will enhance its incubation efforts, providing early-stage life science startups with the resources, mentorship, and infrastructure they need to grow. ULP's state-of-the-art wet lab facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo have already supported over 70 startups in the past five years, and Miller aims to further expand these capabilities to meet the growing demand.

Expanding Accelerator Programs

ULP's Accelerator Program will continue to be a cornerstone of its efforts, offering specialized support for life science startups to navigate critical early stages of growth. Additionally, the I-CREATE Accelerator, a global hub for medical devices and diagnostics, will further solidify its role as part of the BARDA Accelerator Network. Miller's leadership will help ensure these programs drive impactful results for startups and the broader life sciences ecosystem.

Empowering Through Education

In her new role, Miller will also focus on ULP's workforce development and education initiatives. ULP's programs are designed to empower high school and college students, as well as early-career professionals, with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the life sciences sector. By fostering a strong pipeline of talent, ULP will continue to build a robust innovation ecosystem in Southern California.

A Proven Leader in Innovation

Miller has co-founded and led transformative initiatives like the Stanford Mussallem Center for Biodesign and the Kauffman Foundation's Labs for Enterprise Creation. She also launched and scaled Singularity University's accelerator, growing its portfolio from five to 30+ startups in two years, with over $100 million raised in investment funding. Miller has mentored 1,500+ entrepreneurs in emerging fields such as synthetic biology, AI, robotics, and medical technology.

"I am honored to join University Lab Partners and continue its critical work in advancing life sciences innovation," said Miller. "ULP is uniquely positioned to support our region's brightest scientists and entrepreneurs, helping them scale groundbreaking ventures. I look forward to strengthening ULP's incubation, acceleration, and education programs and contributing to the growth of Orange County's vibrant innovation network."

As a member of the UC Office of the President's Entrepreneurship Network Council, Miller worked to establish a UC-system-wide seed grant program, further showcasing her commitment to the commercialization of university-based research and entrepreneurial growth.

With Sandra Miller at the helm, ULP is poised to expand its impact as a leading incubator, accelerator, and educator in life sciences innovation, further cementing Orange County's role as a global hub for transformative technologies.

