Herstory Unveiled: Celebrate Women Entrepreneurs In Times Square!

HERstory Unveiled: Celebrating Leading Woman on New York Times Square Billboard

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Possible Woman Magazine is excited to announce 2nd Annual HERstory Unveiled event, an extraordinary celebration honoring the achievements of women entrepreneurs. Set to take place on March 8, 2025, in the iconic New York Times Square, this event will coincide with International Women's Day and promises an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration and empowerment.

HERstory Unveiled will bring together amazing women who shaping the future of entrepreneurship, offering a platform to connect and celebrate. This event features a lineup of remarkable women, including Tysheda Williams, founder of Luxury Travels by Dreamy Designer Events, LLC, and Sara Jane Abbott, owner of See Jane Sparkle. Sara will also style featured women for their NYTS debut, adding a creative flair to this transformative day.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this special celebration of women's empowerment, resilience, and success. Secure your spot by visiting . Spaces are limited, so act fast.

What 2024 IWD attendees are saying: "Working with Sharon Ringier on Her Story Unveiled was nothing short of transformative," says Dannelle Stratton of Stratton Financial Solutions a partner with Five Rings Financial. "Traveling to New York to see our photos and the magazine featured on the big screen in Times Square was breathtaking-a powerful reminder that our stories and journeys matter. The recognition from prestigious platforms like Yahoo Finance underscored the incredible impact of Possible Woman in celebrating resilience, ambition, and community. I am deeply grateful to Sharon for creating this empowering platform and for giving women the opportunity to share their stories and break barriers."

A Platform for Empowerment and Recognition

HERstory Unveiled is not just another event-it's a dynamic platform designed to amplify the voices and achievements of women entrepreneurs. Attendees will have unique opportunities to network, collaborate, and build lasting relationships in a supportive environment.



Featured women entrepreneurs will gain invaluable exposure on the iconic New York Times Square billboard, offering unparalleled visibility and a significant boost to their brand and professional profiles. This momentous opportunity will connect them with potential investors, collaborators, and mentors, opening doors to new ventures and growth.

A Commitment to Women Entrepreneurs

Aligned with Possible Woman Magazine's core mission to empower women entrepreneurs, HERstory Unveiled serves as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication of women around the world. By celebrating International Women's Day in the globally recognized setting of Times Square, we send a powerful message about the importance of female leadership in shaping the future of business and the economy.

This event is a celebration of the contributions women entrepreneurs make daily and a call to continue fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for women to thrive.

Event Partners & Sponsors

This year's HERstory Unveiled event is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors:



Platinum Sponsor: Stratton Financial Solutions a partner with Five Rings Financial

Event Sponsor: Citygirl Events

Media Sponsor: BeSpireTV Silver Sponsor: Waterfront Graphics

Sponsorship Opportunities Businesses and organizations interested in aligning with this powerful movement can still join as sponsors. For more details on sponsorship opportunities, visit .

Join Us in Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs

Media Contact:

Sharon Ringier

I'm Possible Women's Magazine

+1 847-219-1080

Email: sharon @impossiblewec

About Possible Woman Magazine

Possible Woman Magazine is a dynamic platform dedicated to empowering and celebrating women entrepreneurs by providing them with opportunities to share their expertise and entrepreneurial journeys. Focused on fostering connection, inspiration, and growth, the magazine highlights the achievements of women redefining success and creating lasting impact in their industries. Through engaging features, exclusive events like the HERstory Unveiled series, and resources tailored to ambitious women, Possible Woman Magazine is a cornerstone for female entrepreneurs seeking to thrive and inspire others. For more information, visit



SOURCE The Possible Woman Magazine

