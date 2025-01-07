Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Receives 2024 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian Of Excellence Award®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "It is our honor to serve our patients and their families with compassion and caring at each step of their journey. At FCS, every interaction is precisely focused on the patient experience – not only to expand the availability of lifesaving treatment, but to enhance wellbeing and enable each person to achieve the best possible outcome.

FCS relies on the valuable insights obtained through its partnership with Press Ganey to continuously monitor its performance, ensuring that patient needs, preferences and concerns are consistently addressed, further strengthening the statewide practice's delivery of cancer care.

"Ranking in the top tier of our nation's healthcare providers is a testament to our 250 physicians and 4700 team members who consistently demonstrate their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class cancer care and an exceptional patient experience," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker . "This achievement is especially meaningful in a year when three major hurricane events impacted nearly every location in our statewide network. Our teams worked tirelessly, with remarkable dedication and resilience, to protect our patients, our facilities and one another, resulting in minimal disruption to patient care."

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

"FCS is setting the standard for excellence in patient experience," said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey. "They are leading the way by turning words into action and creating a culture where every interaction is an opportunity to make a positive impact. It's clear they're committed to making a difference."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

About Press Ganey:

Press Ganey partners with healthcare providers and health plans to improve the experiences of their patients, consumers, and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology, analytics, and expertise. Our Human Experience (HX) platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain talent, improve access to care, and ensure the care journey is safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to 41,000+ healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

