Vero Networks Announces Temple, Texas Fiber Network- Delivering Connectivity In A New Market

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks, a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the of a fully underground multi-conduit metro fiber ring in Temple, TX which will provide high capacity fiber for a major hyperscale customer. The first phase of the metro is expected to be completed in 2025. This ring brings Vero's network availability to 20 states and over 246 markets with 750,000+ miles of fiber.

Vero is excited to be entering this as it offers a desirable landscape for large enterprise and hyperscale customers who are looking for a presence in central Texas. Temple is attracting new data center entrants and developers due to the area's low cost of doing business, competitive land pricing, and proximity to Austin.

Eighty-four percent of Texas residents live within three hours of Temple, making it a prime location for latent sensitive applications.

Texas was recently declared the top state in the country for tech employee migration - spanning industries from generative AI and cloud computing to logistics and life sciences.

Vero has had a fiber presence in Texas since 2020.

"Temple is our nineteenth market in Texas, a state in which we have focused expansion efforts." said Pamela Moore, CEO of Vero Fiber Networks. "Our Texas networks are well positioned to support a wide range of customers, from retail broadband to hyperscalers and everything in between."

This network aligns with

Vero's mission to provide fiber connectivity in areas of where fiber doesn't exist today.

When completed Vero will have available conduit and fiber capacity to enable AI, ML, Hyperscale, Carrier, Enterprise and other customers.

About Vero Networks

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers.

Vero is headquartered in Boulder CO, with offices in several other locations across the country.

Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Broadband, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital and FastTrack Communications.

