Breakpoint Labs Secures Position On GSA OASIS+ Small Business Contract

BreakPoint Labs is proud to announce its selection as an awardee on the GSA OASIS+ Small Business contract vehicle.

FALLS CHURCH,

Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BreakPoint Labs, LLC ("BreakPoint Labs"), a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity services company, is pleased to announce its selection as an awardee on the General Services Administration's (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Small Business contract vehicle.

The OASIS+ contract is a highly competitive, multiple-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (MA-IDIQ) multi-agency contract designed to provide comprehensive solutions for complex professional services across the federal government.

BreakPoint Labs has been awarded 27 contract line-item numbers (CLINs) spanning four key professional services domains:



Management & Advisory Services

Technical & Engineering Services

Intelligence Services Research & Development Services

BreakPoint Labs' CEO, Thomas George, stated, "We are thrilled to be selected for the OASIS+ Small Business contract in all four domains bid. The OASIS+ contract vehicle will provide current and future clients with increased access and streamlined acquisition procedures. We look forward to delivering value-added cybersecurity services under the OASIS+ vehicle as a trusted mission partner."

The OASIS+ contract is designed to streamline the procurement process for federal agencies seeking professional services, including all organizations within the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Security community. It offers a flexible and efficient means for agencies to obtain the next generation of professional services solutions necessary to meet their requirements over a five-year base period of performance and, if exercised, one five-year option period.

BreakPoint Labs' inclusion in the OASIS+ program further establishes its position as a trusted partner in providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by government agencies. The company's expertise in cybersecurity and emerging technology areas directly aligns with the diverse needs offered under the OASIS+ contract vehicle.

About BreakPoint Labs

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber defense domain.

