AI's Journey To NOW: S4's Monks And Adobe Take The C Space Stage At CES 2025 To Deliver What's Next

Delta Air Lines, HP, Paramount+, NVIDIA, AWS, Meta, come together to discuss "AI Now: Marketing's Journey from Hype to How"

Monks , the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc., will partner with Adobe to headline a series of panels and fireside chats as part of C Space at CES 2025, showcasing how AI is already reshaping the future of marketing and creativity. Together, Monks and Adobe will join brand leaders for "AI Now: Marketing's Journey from Hype to How," a half-day event exploring practical strategies for harnessing generative AI to transform marketing outcomes.

The event will kick off on Wednesday, January 8, 10:00 AM-11:40 AM PST, with a full lineup designed to inspire marketers, technologists and business leaders to embrace AI as more than a buzzword-and instead, as a tangible driver of growth, efficiency and creative inspiration. Sessions will include––

Empowering Creativity in the Enterprise with NextGen Tech



Spike

Huang, VP Product Management, Workstation & Data Science - HP Denise

Colella, VP Head of Digital Strategy Group - Adobe

GenAI Personalization: Advancing the Promise of Digital



Jake Abel, Head of Marketing Strategy, Operations, & Planning - Delta Air Lines

Michelle Garcia,

SVP Marketing - Paramount +

Sam Garfield, Head of Digital Strategy, Communications, Media and Travel - Adobe Linda Cronin - EVP, Global Media - Monks

AI-Powered Transformation: Reimagine the Creative Enterprise



Bianca Pryor, Director of Data Science for Media & Entertainment - NVIDIA

Chris

Blandy, Global Leader, Strategy & Business Development for Media & Entertainment - AWS

Jimmie Stone, VP Global Head of Creative Shop - Meta

Varun Parmar, General Manager, GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise - Adobe Henry Cowling, CIO - Monks

AI and the Future of Marketing – A Fireside Chat



Sir Martin

Sorrell, Founder & Executive Chairman - S4 Capital Greg Stuart, CEO -

MMA Global

"While everyone's talking about the potential of AI, few have made it a reality for marketers," said Justin Billingsley, Chief Growth Officer at Monks. "At CES, we'll share how our partnership with Adobe has helped brands move beyond the hype to implement AI solutions that deliver tangible, real-world impact and enable them to stay connected at the speed of culture."

"2023 was about 'WOW.' 2024 is about 'HOW.' And 2025 will be 'NOW,'" said Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman at S4 Capital. "The shift to AI-first marketing requires agencies and brands to rethink workflows, partnerships and strategies. At Monks, we're working closely with Adobe and other key platforms to drive this transformation, helping our clients navigate an increasingly AI-driven marketing landscape."

The joint CES appearance underscores Monks' commitment to driving innovation through collaboration with industry leaders like Adobe. Together, both are setting the standard for how brands can use AI to reimagine creativity, deliver measurable outcomes, and build meaningful connections with consumers through consistent and timely touchpoints.

Six months ago, Monks announced that Monks -a service automating workflows by linking talent, software and microservices-would integrate with Adobe solutions including Adobe GenStudio and Adobe Firefly to enhance its capabilities. In the intervening time, these generative AI-driven solutions have already begun transforming how marketers approach content creation and personalization, turning AI's potential into measurable results: reducing costs, streamlining collaboration and enhancing creativity at scale. As a trusted Orchestration Partner, Monks is helping brands solve the complexity of modern marketing by connecting ideas, technology, and talent to ensure relevance and scale in a fragmented, fast-moving world.

Named Adweek's first-ever AI Agency of the Year, a three-time winner of the 2024 Business Intelligence AI Excellence Awards, and a Runner-Up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award, Monks has been recognized for its leadership in harnessing AI to drive creativity, efficiency and outcomes at scale. Now, as the rest of the industry shifts from exploring potential toward delivering results, Monks is focused on helping brands navigate this transformation through the practical applications of AI.

For more information about Monks and Adobe at CES 2024, find the schedule here .

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI-managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent-to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4 Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

[email protected]



