Dangbei Launches Freedo: Its First Battery-Powered Portable Projector With Integrated Stand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dangbei Freedo | Portable Projector with Built-in Battery

Dangbei Freedo | Portable Outdoor Cinema

Dangbei Freedo | Streaming Hub Experience

Dangbei Freedo | Handy Angle and Size Adjustments

Featuring up to 2.5 hours of movie playback, 165° tilting capability, and immersive audiovisual quality

TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dangbei, an innovator in smart entertainment, today launched the Dangbei Freedo , its first portable TV projector, designed to“set cinema free.” Featuring a sleek, portable design and a built-in battery, the Freedo delivers cinematic entertainment in a variety of settings. Its integratedtilt stand enables 3-second angle adjustments, while 450 ISO lumens ensure bright and vivid nighttime entertainment, indoors or outdoors. Whether at home, on the road, or under the stars, the Freedo entertains with portable content.Portable Outdoor CinemaThe Dangbei Freedo is engineered for portability and convenience, making it suitable as an outdoor movie projector. Its built-in battery provides up to 2.5 hours of movie playback or powers all-night music in Bluetooth speaker mode on a single charge. For extended use, it operates seamlessly while connected to a power adapter via its Type-C port and can also be charged using a power bank, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment anywhere.Weighing less than a laptop and comparable in size to a 40-ounce tumbler, the Freedo projects up to 120 inches, delivering a big-screen experience viewers can carry with one hand. A shockproof, recyclable EPP carry case adds protection, making it safe for travel, camping, or simply moving between rooms.Audio-Visual ImmersionThe compact yet capable Freedo boasts 450 ISO lumens, bright enough for a home or outdoor movie night. With over 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and an industry-standard D65 color temperature option, it enhances the 1080p display for vibrant visuals while supporting 4K playback via HDMI. Its built-in 360° speaker with Dolby Audio compatibility creates an immersive audio experience and doubles as a versatile Bluetooth speaker for music.Streaming Hub ExperienceFreedo's built-in Google TV provides access to over 700,000 movies and shows. Netflix comes pre-installed, and users can download more popular streaming apps like Disney+, Hulu, and Max. Google TV also offers apps for fitness, gaming, and music alongside Google Cast and Google Assistant for wireless casting and voice control.In addition to its wireless connectivity, the Freedo includes a standard HDMI ARC port and a USB-A port, enabling seamless connections to a variety of external devices-such as a PS5 for enjoying game mode on the Freedo-without the need for additional adapters. Both ports are neatly concealed beneath a protective cover when not in use.Handy Angle and Size AdjustmentsThe Freedo not only adapts from bedrooms to outdoor spaces but also offers flexible projection from walls to ceilings and screen sizes from small to large-delivering a truly customized viewing experience. The integrated stand with a 165° tilt range makes it easy to adjust the height of the projected image, all the way up to the ceiling.Dangbei's exclusive InstanPro AI Image Setup technology is also optimized for adapting to the tilting scenarios, allowing for fast autofocus, real-time keystone correction, and more for both wall and ceiling projection. Users can simply place Freedo at their preferred spot, adjust the angle as needed, and enjoy a crisp, aligned image ranging from 50 to 120 inches.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Dangbei Freedo is now available on Amazon US and US Official Website at a special launch price of $439 (MSRP $549), offering great value in the portable projector category.About DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.In China, Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Dangbei ranks among the Top 3 brands in e-commerce sales value for domestic smart projectors and holds the No.1 position in terms of sales volume for laser projectors. Learn more at .

