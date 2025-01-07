Pendula Accelerates Growth With Appointment Of New Marketing Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matty Sirois, Marketing Director at Pendula

Pendula, the leading next-gen customer engagement solution, announced the appointment of Matty Sirois as its new Marketing Director.

- Matty SiroisSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the company's continued rapid expansion, Pendula , the leading next-gen customer engagement solution, announced the appointment of Matty Sirois as its new Marketing Director. Matty will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Pendula in the ANZ and UK regions and will own the mandate to drive growth, awareness, and expansion for Pendula's platform and services globally.With over a decade of experience in the digital marketing and startup space, Matty has honed his skills in GTM strategies and launching products to new regions. His fast-action, results-driven approach and keen eye for developing content-rich campaigns make him an asset to Pendula's dynamic go-to-market team.Matty's resume most recently includes his role as Head of Marketing at Atomic, a kiwi-based start-up from Xero's founder Rod Drury, renowned for its in-app customer engagement for leading brands like ANZ, Westpac and Movember. Prior to Atomic, Matty worked with CompliSpace, expanding the company's Australian market presence and spearheading its global outreach as part of its acquisition into Ideagen, the global leader in Risk and Compliance software. His efforts helped to earn them AFR's Most Innovative Companies award for two consecutive years thanks to his GTM approach for two new solutions."We're thrilled to welcome Matty into this new role at Pendula," said Alex Colvin, CEO of Pendula. "His depth of experience and strategic knowledge in digital marketing will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and innovation in customer engagement. We are excited to see his leadership translate into continued success for Pendula and our customers."Matty Sirois commented, "Today's martech landscape is a busy space, and brands are competing for valuable customer attention. I'm excited to lead Pendula's marketing efforts and build on the strong foundations in place."

Marketing

Pendula

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.