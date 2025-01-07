Dr Kevin Lau From Scoliolife® Wins International Award For Scoliosis Care Excellence In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Kevin Lau Awarded Forttuna Global Excellence Award

Dr. Kevin Lau Honored at Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024

ScolioLife Team with Outlets in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia Wins International Award

Dr. Kevin Lau's groundbreaking work in non-surgical scoliosis care earns global recognition at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards in Dubai.

- Dr. Kevin LauSINGAPORE, CENTRAL SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kevin Lau, a leading scoliosis specialist and founder of ScolioLife® , has been honored as Chiropractor of the Year at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 , held in Dubai. This esteemed event celebrates healthcare leaders worldwide who are driving transformative changes in medicine, technology, and patient care.Dr. Lau's recognition stems from his innovative and holistic approach to scoliosis treatment, combining advanced non-invasive techniques with personalized care to redefine how scoliosis is managed globally. His groundbreaking ScolioAlign® brace and ScolioLife® method have consistently delivered results, helping patients achieve improved spinal health without surgery.“This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a testament to the potential of non-invasive scoliosis care to transform lives,” Dr. Lau shared.“I'm deeply honored to represent Singapore on this global stage and remain committed to advancing scoliosis treatment for patients worldwide.”Forttuna Global Excellence Awards: Spotlighting Global VisionariesThe Forttuna Global Excellence Awards are an annual celebration of exceptional contributions to healthcare, from groundbreaking innovations in digital health to revolutionary techniques in personalized and surgical care. Winners are selected based on their ability to elevate global standards and create meaningful community impact.Dr. Lau's achievements stood out for their profound influence on scoliosis care, with his methods attracting patients from across the globe. His dedication to patient-centered innovation has set new benchmarks, earning accolades from peers and industry leaders alike.A Legacy of Dedication and ImpactWith over two decades of experience, Dr. Lau has pioneered a holistic, technology-driven approach that addresses scoliosis at its core, empowering patients to lead healthier lives. His commitment to improving global scoliosis care includes setting up international clinics and expanding access to cutting-edge treatments.Patients often share life-changing stories of how Dr. Lau's treatments have helped them regain confidence and mobility.“Seeing my patients achieve results they never thought possible is the greatest reward,” Dr. Lau said.Transforming the Future of Scoliosis CareAs scoliosis treatment continues to evolve, Dr. Lau's work exemplifies a future where compassionate care and innovative solutions come together to improve lives. His journey serves as an inspiration for healthcare professionals striving to make a global impact.About ScolioLife®Founded by Dr. Kevin Lau, ScolioLife® is a global leader in non-surgical scoliosis treatment, with clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The clinic offers cutting-edge solutions like the ScolioAlign® brace and holistic care protocols. Patients worldwide trust ScolioLife® for its proven results and commitment to empowering individuals with scoliosis to lead healthier, more active lives.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about ScolioLife® and Dr. Kevin Lau's award-winning methods, please contact: ...

