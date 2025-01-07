After Dark Productions, Led By Founder K'la Q Methven, Launches After Dark Financial And After Dark Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder & Executive Producer, K'LA Methven

Company's expansion will develop talent and secure financing for & TV slate on a global scale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, K'LA Q Methven, a successful businesswoman, 5X award-winning designer, and executive producer announced the expansion of her company After Dark Productions to include After Dark and After Dark Talent Agency.After Dark Talent Agency will represent existing talent and discover and champion new talent for their projects. After Dark Financial will manage international financiers for their current slate of projects, as well as engage new partnerships for 2025 and beyond.After Dark Productions finances and distributes projects both in Hollywood and abroad, due to their current international partnerships. The Company has previously worked with celebrity talent, politicians, and investors across several countries including the U.S., India, China, and Mexico.With the success of Methven's signature "K'LA After Dark" late night talk show both in the U.S. and in India, Methven plans to expand her brand to include additional unscripted TV series, scripted TV series, documentary series and documentary films.“I'm passionate about sharing stories that inspire and intrigue audiences. We pride ourselves on being a groundbreaking company that is able to bridge the gaps between financing, talent and production both in Hollywood and globally,” said Methven, Founder & Executive Producer, After Dark Productions.After Dark Productions will continue to expand its global influence on the entertainment industry. The Company's first slate of projects for 2025 includes the "Uncut" franchise- "Uncut Maui" (Hawaii), "Uncut Tijuana" (Mexico), "Uncut Mumbai" (India). These geo-located documentary series explore the rapidly increasing number of people heading for cosmetic and life-saving surgery outside of mainland USA. These shows explore compelling patient stories and feature the bright young surgeons who make patients' dreams come true. The franchise has already set the cast for Tijuana, Mumbai and Maui. Award Winning Director/Producer Erik Bernard ("Free Dead or Alive", "Hoarders") is attached for both "Uncut Maui" and "Uncut Tijuana." Rocked Films, the Mumbai based film production company, has partnered with After Dark Productions for "Uncut Mumbai."“I'm excited to see this incredible international collaboration come to life. It has been such a long time coming and involves great people and great projects,” said Mitchell Holland, CEO of Integrity Film Fund, financing behind the Uncut franchise.After Dark Productions is led by CEO and Producer, Siddhant Vig; Founder and Chief Creative Executive, K'LA Q Methven; and Booking Producer, Quayshaun Carter.For more information, visitAbout K'LA Q MethvenHeralded for her audacious reinvention of haute couture, K'LA Methven is the dynamic visionary at the helm of high-end lingerie labels Madame Methven and Latrodectus. As a prestigious alumna of fashion powerhouses such as ESMOD, IFA, and Polimoda, her designs have been proudly showcased by Hollywood's elite on global red carpets and featured within the glossy pages of esteemed fashion journals like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. With a fervent desire to champion women and endorse body positivity, Methven has sumptuously transformed the intimate apparel landscape and remains an unflinching pioneer in the sartorial sphere.As an up-and-coming Hollywood executive with a roster of award-winning clients that includes the likes of top surgeons, billionaires, music icons, and celebrities, Methven navigates a daily life filled with extraordinary narratives. Moreover, her burgeoning media empire is set to expand in 2025 with the expansion of her media company which already produces "K'LA After Dark," and has a number of series and documentary projects in various stages of development and production. Follow K'LA Methven .

