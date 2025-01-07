Cboe Global Markets And Metaurus Advisors, LLC Collaborate On New U.S. Equity Index, First Of Four In Planned Dispersion Product Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The CEQX is designed to be an equal-dollar-weighted index comprised of 100 large-mid cap U.S. stocks, rebalanced quarterly, that replicates the sector capitalization weightings of the largest companies listed on U.S. exchanges. Following the launch of the CEQX Index, Cboe and Metaurus plan for the introduction of three additional – the Cboe Lead 50 Index, the Cboe Lag 50 Index and the Cboe U.S. Large-Mid Cap 100 Cumulative Return Index – in the first quarter of 2025. "The launch of the Cboe U.S. Large-Mid Cap 100 Index marks an exciting step forward in Cboe's efforts to making dispersion trading more accessible," said Rob Hocking, Global Head of Product Innovation at Cboe. "We believe CEQX will not only be a reliable gauge of U.S. large- and mid-cap stock performance, but importantly, also serves as the foundation for additional indices we're developing. Dispersion trading has seen growing interest from market participants seeking to capitalize on differences in implied volatility between index options and individual stock options, and we couldn't be more excited to continue to deliver the tools that traders need to unlock new opportunities in this market." Derived from the CEQX Index, the Cboe Lead 50 and Cboe Lag 50 indices are expected to be equal-dollar-weighted and designed to measure the total returns of the top 50 and bottom 50 performing companies, respectively, within the Cboe U.S. Large-Mid Cap 100 Index on a quarterly basis. Investors who track the varying quarterly returns of the Cboe Lead 50 and the Cboe Lag 50 indices may gain insight into realized dispersion, a measure of independent movement observed in the components of a diversified portfolio.

"CEQX will serve as the foundational index for the Cboe Lead 50 and Lag 50 indices, providing the market a new and innovative way to gauge realized dispersion," said Richard Sandulli, Co-CEO of Metaurus. "The relationships between these new indices, along with the planned futures on the Lead/Lag 50 indices, are designed to be simple and intuitive, and mark a steppingstone towards the securitization of new groupings of financial assets."

The CEQX Index is administered by Cboe Global Indices , a leading derivatives-based index provider, and adds to Cboe's growing list of innovative index offerings including its suite of volatility indices and its new Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index. The daily value of the CEQX Index and other indices can be found on the Cboe Global Indices Feed. Cboe Labs , Cboe's product innovation arm, plans to launch tradable futures products based on the Cboe Lead 50 and the Cboe Lag 50 indices. The futures are planned to be listed on Cboe Futures Exchange, subject to regulatory review. About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit . About Metaurus Advisors, LLC

Metaurus Advisors is an SEC-registered investment advisor whose partners have decades of experience developing cutting-edge derivative and structured products.

Metaurus' growing IP portfolio is the basis for multiple strategies utilized in both public and private investment formats.

Metaurus is committed to helping investors unlock new sources of investment return. Please visit for more information.

