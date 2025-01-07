Globalvetlink Unveils New Horsesync Progressive Web Application To Support Streamlined Workflows For Equine Veterinary Clinics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Managing and compliance records for equine patients is a time-intensive task that involves gathering photos, inputting vital information, and ensuring accuracy across documents like health certificates and Coggins tests. The new HorseSync simplifies this process by enabling veterinarians to capture and upload pictures, record essential details, and sync all information to their GlobalVetLink account in just a few taps. HorseSync also functions when offline, allowing veterinarians to collect horse information in the field and seamlessly sync the data to the GlobalVetLink platform once connectivity is restored.

The HorseSync PWA combines the convenience of a mobile app with the accessibility of a web application. Accessible from any device with a web browser, the PWA offers the look and feel of a traditional app without requiring downloads or updates from app stores. The new HorseSync has many benefits for equine veterinarians, including:



Enhanced Accuracy:

Direct uploads reduce transcription errors and improve profile reliability.

Exceptional Efficiency:

Minimize time spent on paperwork, maximizing patient care. Anywhere Accessibility:

Create horse profiles anywhere, with or without an internet connection.

"HorseSync was developed with the unique needs of equine veterinarians in mind," said Stacey Noe, Senior Director of Product at GlobalVetLink. "Our goal is to provide veterinarians with tools that reduce administrative tasks and allow them to focus on what matters most-the health and well-being of their patients."

For equine veterinarians seeking a way to reduce administrative burdens, ensure compliance accuracy, and improve patient care, GlobalVetLink delivers an innovative, user-friendly solution. Discover how GlobalVetLink is transforming equine compliance workflows at .

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions. For more information about GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink .

