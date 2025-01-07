Beard Papa's X Mashle: Magic And Muscles Collaboration Brings A Magical Twist To Cream Puffs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Mashle Magic and Muscles Collaboration with Beard Papa's USA
Beard Papa's logo (PRNewsfoto/Beard Papa's)
Join us in celebrating
Mashle at Beard Papa's USA stores.
CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Beard Papa's, the iconic Japanese bakery renowned for its fresh and natural cream puffs, is excited to announce an enchanting collaboration with the popular anime Mashle: Magic and Muscles. This partnership introduces a limited-edition collection of cream puffs inspired by the beloved characters and magical world of Mashle. Launching January 15th, 2025 , the Mashle collaboration promises a sweet and immersive dessert experience for anime and dessert lovers alike.
The Magical Cream Puff Lineup:
Mashle Puff: A classic vanilla custard-filled puff topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Lance Puff: A blue-colored white chocolate éclair with rich chocolate cream.
Finn Puff: A yellow-lined chocolate éclair filled with chocolate cream.
Lemon Puff: A lemon crumble puff filled with strawberry cheesecake cream.
Dot Puff: A strawberry crumble puff filled with strawberry cheesecake cream.
These limited-edition cream puffs are available in the exclusive Mashle Box Set, featuring one of each character-inspired puff for fans to enjoy.
Exclusive Merchandise to Collect and Enjoy:
Fans of Mashle: Magic and Muscles can take home more than just cream puffs with this exciting collaboration. Promoted during the collaboration, this exclusive merchandise lineup includes:
Mashle x Beard Papa's T-Shirt: A stylish, limited-edition shirt featuring iconic Mashle designs blended with Beard Papa's branding. Perfect for anime lovers who want to show off their fandom! Available in throughout the promotion period.
Mashle x Beard Papa's Acrylic Standee: A must-have collectible for Mashle fans! These acrylic standees feature character designs and are available as a free gift for customers who purchase a Mashle 6 pack box set. (while supplies last). Available in the Month of January.
Mashle x Beard Papa's Tote Bag: Durable and adorable, this tote bag combines practicality with Mashle magic. It's also available as a free gift with purchases of 12 pack box set (while supplies last). Available in the month of February.
Mark Nathan , Marketing Director at Beard Papa's, shared his excitement: "This collaboration brings together the magic of Mashle and the joy of our cream puffs. We're thrilled to offer fans a one-of-a-kind experience that blends anime and dessert in the most delicious way possible."
A Sweet Fusion of Magic and Quality- Join the Magic
Don't miss your chance to indulge in this exclusive Mashle: Magic and Muscles collaboration. Visit participating USA Beard Papa's locations, explore the magical lineup, and collect the limited-edition merchandise. For more information, visit
and follow us on social media @beardpapas.
About Beard Papa's
Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began with a simple goal: to make the best cream puffs ever. The brand quickly gained a loyal following, expanding globally with over 485 stores across the world. Each cream puff is baked fresh daily, filled with a variety of custards that are made with the finest ingredients. Beard Papa's remains committed to quality and freshness, a promise that has made it a beloved brand worldwide. Visit beardpapas for more information and follow them @beardpapas on Instagram, @beardpapasofficial on TikTok, @beardpapasusa on X and Facebook
About Aniplex
Aniplex of America, Inc. (Santa Monica, California), a Sony Company, is a subsidiary of Aniplex, Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The company's ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, KILL la KILL, GURREN LAGANN, MONOGATARI series, The Promised Neverland, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Lycoris Recoil, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and many more.
Visit us online at beardpapas and follow us on social media @beardpapas Learn more at , contact
[email protected] , social media
@beardpapa s
on Instagram and @beardpapasofficial on TiktTok
Company: Beard Papa's
Contact Name: Mark Nathan
Email:
[email protected]
SOURCE Beard Papa's
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109064068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.