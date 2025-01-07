Tesla Faces US Auto-Safety Scrutiny Over New Smart Summon Feature Active Probe On Crash Concerns

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is under scrutiny over concerns that a newly released driver-assistance feature could result in crashes, the latest move by auto-safety regulators to investigate the electric-car maker's technology.



The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary evaluation of about 2.6 million Tesla after reports of issues with a feature known as“Actually Smart Summon.” The agency said in documents posted on its website that it received one complaint alleging that the system resulted in a crash and reviewed media reports of at least three other similar incidents.

Actually Smart Summon, which was rolled out late last year, allows owners to move their vehicles remotely in parking lots or other locations using a smartphone app. NHTSA said some vehicles crashed after they failed to detect posts or parked cars while operating using the feature. The agency also said some users had too little time to avoid a crash.



Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

The probe comes about three months after NHTSA opened an investigation into whether Tesla's partial-automation system marketed as Full Self-Driving is defective. That came on top of a recall query NHTSA opened in April into whether Tesla had done enough to keep drivers from misusing another set of assistance features the company markets as Autopilot.

