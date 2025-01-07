Renewcast Welcomes Lincoln Bleveans To Board Of Directors To Enhance Global Outreach In Renewable Energy Forecasting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lincoln Bleveans, newly appointed Board Member of Renewcast

Renewcast appoints Lincoln Bleveans to Board to drive global growth and innovation in AI-powered forecasting solutions

- Lincoln BleveansNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renewcast, a leading innovator in AI-powered renewable energy forecasting, proudly announces the appointment of Lincoln Bleveans to its Board of Directors. With nearly 30 years of executive experience in the global energy sector, Mr. Bleveans brings a wealth of expertise in electric power, sustainability, and emerging technologies. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Renewcast's mission to revolutionize renewable energy forecasting and expand its global footprint.“Renewcast is honored to welcome Lincoln Bleveans to our Board of Directors,” said Fabio Nicolò, CEO of Renewcast.“His visionary leadership and deep energy industry experience align perfectly with our mission to transform wind and solar energy forecasting through AI-driven solutions. Lincoln's guidance will be pivotal as we accelerate our growth in the U.S. and beyond.”Renewcast's AI-driven platform has redefined renewable energy forecasting, delivering measurable benefits across wind and solar domains. Its precision in wind power has achieved forecasting errors as low as 7% normalized Mean Absolute Error (nMAE), outperforming global benchmarks by 2-3 times. For wind energy operators, Renewcast's technology has reduced unbalancing costs by up to 40%, driving significant operational efficiencies. A European wind portfolio of 1 GW saw a 38% improvement in imbalancing costs, with projected annual savings exceeding €8 million. In solar energy, the company's tools have improved day-ahead predictions by up to 30%, reducing imbalance costs while optimizing maintenance and trading strategies. These advancements have positioned Renewcast as a leader in precision forecasting, supporting utilities, traders, and producers in maximizing returns and ensuring reliability.Renewcast recently closed a €2 million SAFE/CLA funding round led by South Western Power Group and CDP Venture Capital. This investment will accelerate product development and expand market reach, particularly in the U.S., where Lincoln Bleveans' expertise will be invaluable.“I'm honored to join Renewcast's Board of Directors and contribute to their transformative work in renewable energy forecasting,” said Mr. Bleveans.“The intersection of AI and renewable energy is pivotal to the global energy transition, and Renewcast is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution.”Currently managing over 1.5 GW of installed wind power, Renewcast aims to achieve at least 10 GW under management by 2025. Lincoln Bleveans' appointment marks a significant step forward in Renewcast's journey to becoming a global leader in renewable energy technology.

Fabio Nicolò

Renewcast

+39 340 333 1807

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.