Axiom Drives Over $100 Million In Cost Avoidance For In-House Legal Clients In 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today

Axiom announced its clients avoided more than $100 million in legal costs in 2024 by leveraging Axiom's high-quality legal talent vs. paying Big Law rates for similar work.1 Fueled by the value it generated for its clients, Axiom also reported its best revenue performance and record client expansion. This includes:

Six Things You Might Not Know About Axiom ... That Could Make Your Job a Lot Easier

James Turoff is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary at the Hershey Company.

David McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer, Axiom

David Pierce, Chief Commercial Officer, Axiom

>1 Dec. 2024 Axiom internal analysis conservatively comparing Axiom's hourly rates to those of competing AmLaw 100 and other traditional and national law firms for equivalent legal solutions and services-Secondments, Recruitment Solutions, Specialized Advice, Large projects, and Law Firm Services (including fractional GC and Litigation Services), etc.-across its portfolio of legal services for corporate in-house teams, PE portcos, VC-based startups, and SMBs. This is a conservative estimate based on the publicly available competitive rate information available at the time of this announcement.2 90% of clients say Axiom's talent is as good or better than law firm talent-2024 Axiom active client surveys

