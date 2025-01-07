AAACN Releases Updated Ambulatory Care Nurse-Sensitive Indicator Industry Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITMAN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN) proudly announces the release of the second edition of its Ambulatory Care Nurse-Sensitive Indicator (NSI) Report: Meaningful Measurement of Nursing in the Ambulatory Patient Care Environment.

This expanded edition offers ambulatory care nurses a vital resource to enhance quality measurement and demonstrate the significant impact of nursing on patient outcomes. With updated insights, enhanced measure sets, and new tools, this comprehensive report empowers nurses to elevate patient care and showcase the essential role of nursing in improving outcomes and the overall health system.

Rachel Start, editor of this report and Immediate Past President of AAACN, stated, "As an organization, the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing seeks to revolutionize health care through nursing excellence, leadership, and innovation, building the science to achieve value for patients and overall health transformation. Identifying, developing, researching, and implementing meaningful measures of nurse contribution to patients and overall health from the ambulatory specialty will enable and empower proactive advancement and validation of the critical role that the ambulatory nurse plays in health and overall health system transformation."

"This report seeks to collate measures from across the universe of measures that exist, to equip ambulatory nurses across roles and settings to support the growth of our science, specialty and ultimately the health of the many populations that we serve," Start said.

Pricing :



Hard copy : $75 (AAACN members) / $150 (non-members) eBook : $67.50 (AAACN members) / $135 (non-members)

Purchase the full report here.

In light of the challenges within our current health system, this edition emphasizes the need for nursing innovation and advocacy. It provides ambulatory care professionals with evidence-based strategies, best practices, and mechanisms for testing staffing models that may advance patient care in their unique environments.

Nurses will be equipped to link nursing care to improved outcomes, accessing tools and advocacy statements that will help advance high-quality care in ambulatory settings.

Key Features of the Report Include:



Overview of Information Affecting Quality Measurement in Ambulatory Care Nursing and Background on Key Industry Trends Affecting the Science of Ambulatory Nursing

Existent, Pertinent, and Endorsed Measures : Insights on proposed and endorsed quality indicators to measure the role of ambulatory care nurses.

Measures for Pilot Testing and Research

Niche Measure Areas such as Workforce; Workplace Violence; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; and

Telehealth

Exemplars of Nurse-Sensitive Indicator Pilot Projects : Real-world examples of how NSIs are being tested and implemented in clinical microsystems. Tools for Excellence Designation in Ambulatory, Professional Governance, Research, Evidence-Based Practice and Quality Improvement

About AAACN

The American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing is the premier professional organization for practicing nurses and nurse leaders specialized in serving people in community and ambulatory care settings. Dedicated to Shaping Care Where Life Happens, AAACN advances holistic and evidence-based care and advocates for the nurses' essential role in improving the health of our nation.



Media Contact:

Rebecca Klavens

Communications & Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

(856) 256-2330

SOURCE American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED