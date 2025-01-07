Apax Funds To Sell Their Majority Stake In Paycor HCM, Inc. To Paychex, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Apax Partners LLP ("Apax") today announced that Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR ) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management ("HCM") software, has entered into a definitive agreement with Paychex, Inc.

(Nasdaq: PAYX )

("Paychex")

to be acquired in an all-cash

transaction for $22.50 per share, representing a total enterprise value of $4.1 billion.

Funds advised by Apax, together with certain of their affiliates, currently own a majority of Paycor's outstanding common stock.

The Apax Funds acquired a majority stake in Paycor in November 2018 for $1.3 billion and took the company public in July 2021. Over the past six years,

Apax has

partnered closely with Paycor's leadership team in the transformation of the company – accelerating its top-line growth, expanding it into tier one cities across North America, and building a modern HCM platform for the mid-market.

Jason Wright, Partner at Apax and Chair of Paycor's Board of Directors, said: "We could not be

more proud

of our partnership with Raul and the Paycor

team.

The company has tripled in size since the original investment. This exceptional growth was fueled by strategic investments in product and customer service.

Paycor's world-class management team has created an industry leader in mid-market HCM software."

Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor,

said: "Apax has been a committed and valuable partner to

Paycor

over the past six years. Jason and the Apax team have been instrumental in shaping Paycor's strategic vision, investing for long-term profitable growth and scaling our overall enterprise capabilities. We thank the entire Apax team for their guidance and unwavering support for Paycor and our loyal associates and clients."

Funds advised by Apax have a long history of investing

across

the software industry

and in subsectors such as HCM

software. In 2024, the Apax Funds acquired the Zellis Group, one of the leading providers of payroll and HR software solutions to customers in the UK and Ireland and an emerging leader in the global benefits administration software market. Other noteworthy past and current software industry investments include Duck Creek Technologies,

Epicor Software Corporation, Sophos Group, ECi Software, and RealPage, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as Paycor's exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Paycor's legal advisor.

About Paycor

Paycor's HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX ) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves over 745,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit

.

About Apax Partners

Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of almost $80 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across three global sectors: Tech, Services, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information about Apax, please visit . Apax is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

