Mobile Entertainment (Games, Music, Video) Industry To Nearly Double In Size By 2030, Reaching Revenues Of $209.18 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Entertainment by Type, Deployment - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Entertainment Market grew from USD 100.95 billion in 2023 to USD 111.39 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.96%, reaching USD 209.18 billion by 2030.



Key growth factors include technological innovation, such as 5G, which enhances streaming quality and speed, and the rising adoption of digital payment methods easing access to premium content. The surge in global smartphone sales and the expanding user base in emerging markets represent significant opportunities.

To capitalize, businesses should focus on creating localized content and user-specific experiences, investing in AI and machine learning for data-driven personalization, and collaborating with telecom operators to increase accessibility. However, the market faces challenges such as data privacy concerns, digital piracy, and regulatory complexities, which can impede growth limitations.

Innovation should aim at advancing interactive and mixed-reality experiences, developing more intuitive user interfaces, and integrating blockchain for secure transactions and rights management. Moreover, the competitive landscape intensifies with major players continually innovating, requiring agile strategies and differentiated offerings to maintain competitive edges.

The market is dynamic, underscored by evolving consumer preferences and rapid technological advancements. Consequently, stakeholders must keep pace with trends such as increased demand for sustainable digital practices and the integration of cross-platform experiences to fulfill user demand for seamless, versatile, and enriched content. To thrive, continued research into user engagement metrics and emerging technologies will provide actionable insights for strategic adaptation and innovation.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Mobile Entertainment Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Type



Games



Music

Video

Deployment



Android

iOS

Region



Americas



Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Mobile Entertainment Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. The leading players in the Mobile Entertainment market, which are profiled in this report, include:



Inc.

Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Gameloft SE by Vivendi SE

Google LLC

Hulu, LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Studios, LLC

Netmarble Corp.

OnMobile Global Limited

Peacock TV, LLC

Rovio Entertainment Oyj by Sega Corporation

Snap Inc.

Sony Corporation

SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG

Spotify Technology SA

Star India Private Limited

Tencent Holdings Limited

X Corp.

Youku Tudou Inc.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Zynga Inc.

