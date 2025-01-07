AFIMAC Global Pairs Business Labor Continuity Mastery With BSI Supply Chain Expertise In New Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AFIMAC Global and BSI Forge Partnership to Boost Resilience, Security, and Business Continuity Amid Global Challenges.

STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AFIMAC Global , the standard-bearer for business continuity, and BSI Group , global experts in business improvement and standards development, today announced a new partnership to help organizations across different industries:.Better anticipate, understand, and manage chain risks and opportunities.Navigate a varied and complex regulatory landscape.Address critical security and operational resilience challengesIn the face of heightened global supply chain fragility, organizations are increasingly focused on strengthening and stabilizing their operations. By combining BSI's expertise in supply chain intelligence, regulatory compliance, and digital trust with AFIMAC's capabilities in business labor continuity and risk management, the alliance aims to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet organizations' evolving needs around security, supply chain, and resilience.“In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, safeguarding the health, safety, and well-being of people and businesses is paramount. Robust security measures, effective crisis management, detailed supply chain risk intelligence, and comprehensive business continuity planning are essential components for building resilient and sustainable organizations,” said Tony Pelli, BSI risk and resilience practice director.“At BSI, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change. Partnering with AFIMAC allows us to amplify our capabilities and deliver a more comprehensive range of services. Together, we can better support organizations in enhancing their resilience, securing their supply chains, and navigating complex regulatory environments."Among the numerous categorical risks to the global supply chain – such as cybersecurity threats, climate change, geopolitical tensions, inflation – threats to labor remain one of the most significant and persistent risks.“In many instances, our first engagement with an organization happens as the result of a crisis or critical labor situation,” said Prnuv Sharma, AFIMAC Global Senior Vice President.“This begins with rapidly supplying needed personnel and supporting the larger workforce with equipment, security, and essential services. At AFIMAC, though, our goal is to not only support clients in these situations but to help them anticipate and plan for them. By partnering with BSI Global we can provide clients with a more complete picture of the potential risks to their supply chains, the measures that will mitigate those risks, including workforce strategy, and an expanded suite of intelligence and services to help them build a responsive and resilient operation.”For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please contact:Hannah CraddockUS Public & Media Relations Manager...+1 512 993 5145Kasey AuldMarketing & Media Operations Lead...+1 440 667 4866About BSI:BSI is a global leader in standards development, testing, training, internal and supplier auditing, third-party accredited auditing, risk management, and intelligence software, and consulting and advisory services. With a mission to drive innovation, sustainability, and organizational resilience, BSI partners with clients worldwide to solve complex business challenges.About AFIMAC Global:AFIMAC Global specializes in providing comprehensive business continuity and crisis management solutions, helping organizations mitigate risks and ensure operational stability during disruptive events. With a focus on delivering tailored risk management services, AFIMAC supports clients across various industries in strengthening their security and resilience.###

