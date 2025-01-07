Coach And Gen Phoenix Showcase The Power Of Legacy Meets Innovation At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Coach, the "Original American House of Leather," and Gen Phoenix, a global leading sustainable manufacturer of recycled leather fiber material at scale, are taking the stage together at CES 2025 to share how their transformative partnership is changing the standard for sustainability in fashion – and unveil what's next in their industry-leading journey.

Coach CEO and Brand President, Todd Kahn, and Gen Phoenix CMO and General Manager of Consumer, Elyse Winer, invite CES attendees to join them on Thursday, January 9th at 3:00PM PST for the Great Minds panel, which will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how these two uniquely positioned brands are working together to drive the fashion industry's sustainable transformation at scale. By infusing innovation into every facet of the partnership, Coach and Gen Phoenix are pioneering new ways of working together as one team and breaking down traditional barriers between vendors and brands.

"As a company with 80 years of heritage, Coach is known for its craftsmanship, quality and design," says Kahn. "This partnership with Gen Phoenix represents a significant step in our journey to balance Coach's rich history with a commitment to finding innovative and sustainable solutions that help us create a better made future."

Gen Phoenix's material has at least an 80% lower carbon footprint compared to the global average of conventional leather. The panel will explore the evolution of luxury in an era of conscious consumption,

how brands are responding to consumer demands, and how successful partnerships built on collaboration can drive revolutionary industry change.

Winer and Kahn will also unveil new product innovations and provide a glimpse into their plans for the future. In addition to a dynamic, interactive conversation moderated by fashion technology reporter Maghan McDowell, attendees will have the chance to win exclusive Coach products crafted from the new-to-market material made with recycled leather fibers made exclusively for the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show.

"In an industry where partnerships rarely extend beyond one-off capsules and pilot programs, we're thrilled to be using the CES stage as our opportunity to not only give attendees a first glimpse at what to expect from Gen Phoenix and Coach in the coming months, but also what the future has in store for this industry-first strategic partnership," says Winer. "By pulling back the curtain on how we've been able to scale this collaboration, we hope to provide a blueprint for other brands looking to mirror the meaningful change Coach is driving across the fashion industry, in partnership with Gen Phoenix."

This partnership committed to sustainable innovation and industry disruption began in March 2023, when Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR ), Coach's parent company, made a strategic investment in Gen Phoenix. The collaboration continued in April 2023 with the debut of Coachtopia, Coach's circular sub-brand that included a line of handbags featuring Gen Phoenix's recycled leather fiber material. Now, Coach and Gen Phoenix look forward to giving the world a never-before-seen look at what the future of this partnership holds.

