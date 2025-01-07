US RADIOLOGY SPECIALISTS NAMES EXPERIENCED HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE CAITLIN ZULLA AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Previous CEO Lee Cooper will return to his previous role as Board Chair

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, one of the nation's premier providers of diagnostic imaging services, announced today that Caitlin

Zulla has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Zulla succeeds Lee Cooper, who has led the organization since 2023.

Cooper will return to his previous role of Board Chair, where he will continue to provide strategic leadership and guidance for the organization.

Caitlin comes to US Radiology with extensive healthcare leadership experience, including expertise in outpatient care delivery and a broad array of aligned physician specialties. Most recently, she served as CEO of Optum Health East where she oversaw health care delivery across 10 states. Prior to that, she was CEO of SCA Health, a leader in the ambulatory surgery industry, overseeing more than 320 surgical facilities, 13,500 aligned physicians, and 11,500 team members who serve over 1.4 million patients annually. She also held roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at SCA Health.

"I'm honored to join US Radiology Specialists and continue the incredible work this organization has done to build a leading outpatient platform in radiology and deliver the highest quality care for patients," said Zulla. "US Radiology has solidified its position as a national leader in outpatient imaging, completing over 8 million studies annually across 180 imaging centers in 13 states. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation, collaborating with our talented team and health system joint venture partners to advance our mission to make the best of radiology better to improve lives for the patients we serve."

Lee Cooper expressed confidence in Zulla's appointment. "Caitlin is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence in healthcare. Her focus on innovation, teamwork, and patient-centered care makes her the perfect choice to lead US Radiology into its next phase of success. I look forward to working closely with her in my role as Board Chair as we continue to guide the future growth of the company."

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the country's premier providers of diagnostic imaging services. With over 5,000 team members and 180 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducts more than 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and joint ventures with top health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

Media Contact

Chris Core

[email protected]

SOURCE US Radiology Specialists

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED