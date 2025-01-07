G-FORM® UNVEILS G-FORM CUSTOM TO PROVIDE ATHLETES WITH UNMATCHED PROTECTION AND PERSONALIZATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative technology protection brand, proudly announces the launch of G-Form Custom, a game-changing platform that redefines how athletes protect and express themselves on the field. With G-Form Custom, athletes can now personalize their gear with unique text, colors, and artwork, combining unmatched protection with bold individuality.
G-Form Custom is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, empowering athletes to compete with confidence and swagger while showcasing their personal style. Athletes can now customize G-Form baseball, softball, and soccer guards, with more products and collaborations with partners and influencers on the way. G-Form Custom provides players at all levels the opportunity to create gear that's "Made by G-Form, Designed by You."
What G-Form Custom Offers
Unmatched Personalization : Customize nearly the entire outward-facing surface of G-Form guards with text, artwork, and colors-a capability far exceeding any other brand in the market.
Lightning-Fast Delivery : Orders ship in just 10 business days, 2-3 times faster than competitors' custom gear.
Industry-Leading Protection : Built with G-Form's advanced technologies, guards harden on impact to absorb maximum force, minimizing injuries while ensuring comfort through true body mapping.
Ready for Anything : Waterproof, machine-washable, and ready-to-wear, G-Form gear is designed for durability and convenience.
Start Customizing Today :
How It Works
Choose your G-Form gear.
Add text, colors, and artwork.
Review your design and order.
Share your creation on social media using #GFormCustom and tag G-Form.
Calling All Athletes and Creators
Once your custom creation is complete, share it on social media by tagging G-Form and using the hashtag #GFormCustom. Not only could your design be featured on G-Form's official channels, but you'll also have a chance to unlock exclusive rewards and surprises.
Why G-Form Custom is a Game-Changer
"This launch represents the next step in athlete innovation," said G-Form CEO Glen "Gava" Giovanucci. "G-Form Custom offers unparalleled personalization combined with our revolutionary protective technology. Athletes no longer have to choose between performance and style-they can have both."
From youth players to professionals, G-Form Custom is for athletes of all ages and levels of play. Together with athletes, coaches, and parents, G-Form is shaping the future of protective gear-now, one custom design at a time. For teams, leagues, and organizations, G-Form Custom also offers a B2B Customizer which enables bulk orders and makes personalized protection accessible to everyone.
ABOUT G-FORM
G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes and front-liners, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for individuals looking to level up across various categories including baseball, fastpitch softball, bike, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit .
SOURCE G-Form LLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109063786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.