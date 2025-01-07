Blink Charging Names Martha J. Crawford, Phd To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martha J. Crawford, PhD Brings 30+ Years of Expertise in Strategic Growth, Private Equity, Low-Carbon Energy, and Environmental Infrastructure to Blink Charging's Board

Bowie, MD., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services has announced the appointment of Martha J. Crawford, PhD to its Board of Directors effective 12/12/2024.

“Having an advisor with Martha's depth of experience will further strengthen Blink Charging's objective of delivering market-leading solutions, while driving sustainable profitably,” said Blink President and CEO-Elect Mike Battaglia.“Martha's knowledge of corporate governance and her experience in scaling technology platforms will play a key role in helping Blink achieve our goal of advancing the electrification of transportation.”

Dr. Crawford has served as a C-suite executive in leading global companies, including Areva (now Orano) and Air Liquide, where she led R&D operations in renewable and nuclear energies. She has served on the boards of Suez, Altran (now CapGemini), and Ipsen Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Crawford has also taught at Harvard Business School, where she developed and taught award-winning courses on energy transformation and corporate accountability. As an Operating Partner with Macquarie Asset Management and Partners Group, a private equity firm, she has specialized in scaling infrastructure assets in green energy and environmental services.

"Building on its strong market position, Blink is now accelerating its transition towards owner/operator activities and value-added services provisioning for energy management and charging,” said Ritsaart van Montfrans, Chairman of Blink's Board of Directors.“Martha brings a wealth of operational and Board experience in growth strategies, clean tech, and financing. We look forward to leveraging her expertise in this upcoming exciting phase at Blink."

“Blink's structured, data-driven approach to sustainable business growth is impressive and brings great promise,” said Dr. Crawford.“At Blink Charging, I see a strong foundation for continued market growth and profitability. The Company is positioned to make a lasting impact on the electric vehicle charging industry, and I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey.”

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

