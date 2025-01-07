Verizon Selected By The U.S. Air Force For 5G And Network Upgrades At 35 Installations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through the Air Force's Offer to Lease program Verizon Business is now delivering upgrades at over 85% of U.S. Air Force Bases across the United States

WASHINGTON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has selected Verizon Business to install 5G and/or LTE network enhancements on 35 Air Force installations located throughout the United States. Through the Air Force's Offer to Lease (OTL) program, Verizon Business will deliver network enhancements like C-Band carrier adds, new macro builds, and small cells. Verizon's network solutions will bring higher speeds, increased bandwidth and lower latency for base personnel and the surrounding community, contributing to the diverse missions at each base while also enhancing the quality of life for personnel and military families.

“This is Verizon's 7th OTL win out of 8 attempts, which serves as a testament to the trust the U.S. Air Force has in the strength and speed of our network, as well as the quality of the professional and managed services expertise they gain from our people,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Verizon Public Sector.“We are honored to have Verizon Business serve as one of their most trusted partners.”

The Air Force bases are located in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The award builds on Verizon Business's recent momentum with the U.S. Air Force, and broadens Verizon's 5G portfolio with the federal government, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense specifically. Titled Opportunity to Lease (OTL) 3, Groups A, B and C, the win builds on Verizon's OTL 1a, 1b, 2 and 2b wins in 2019, 2021 and 2023, empowering Verizon to provide wireless improvements to more than three dozen Air Force bases, including the 5G Ultra Wideband deployment work Verizon completed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. Through its involvement in the OTL program, Verizon is delivering 5G and other wireless network services across 72 Air Force bases throughout the United States.

Verizon's 5G investment in the Armed Forces is helping U.S. military leadership pursue its most strategic digital transformation priorities. This includes supporting flight line test equipment, animated simulation and training, full-motion, high-definition video to support telemedicine for its airmen, and ultra-fast artificial intelligence for biometric identification.

