Virtusa Certified As A Great Place To Worktm For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 07th January 2025 – Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, Digital Engineering, and IT services, announced its 2024 Great Place to Work CertificationTM for the third consecutive year. This recognition spans seven countries-India, USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, and Singapore-highlighting Virtusa's ongoing commitment to creating a high-trust, high-performance culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being.



In 2024, Virtusa achieved notable milestones in India, including being ranked among the Top 50 IT/ITES companies and earning the prestigious Great Place to Work CertificationTM for Women. These recognitions highlight Virtusa's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace and enabling meaningful career growth.



The certification, based on independent employee feedback, resulted in a Trust IndexTM score of 79% and an Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 73%. Over 81% of employees affirmed Virtusa as a 'Great Place to Work,' with key strengths including a strong sense of belonging and equal opportunities. The company continues to excel in employee engagement, professional development, creating a supportive, and equitable work environment.



"We are delighted to be recognized as a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM organization for the third consecutive year,” said Lori Mullane, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Virtusa.“This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating an inclusive, empowering workplace where employees are encouraged to collaborate, innovate, and thrive. At Virtusa, we continuously strive to nurture a culture of trust, respect, and growth, enabling our teams to deliver impactful results for our clients and communities.”



Virtusa's commitment to employee growth and empowerment is demonstrated through initiatives such as Engineering IQ, a career progression framework, and robust upskilling programs tailored to the fast-evolving demands of the IT/ITES sector. These programs aim to equip employees with cutting-edge skills and ensure their readiness for future challenges.



The company also continues to strengthen its diversity and inclusion efforts, earning high ratings in categories related to fairness and belonging. Employees consistently rated Virtusa highly for treating everyone fairly, regardless of gender, age, race, or orientation. This inclusive approach has been pivotal in creating a culture where employees can thrive.



As Virtusa progresses on its journey of excellence, the certification further solidifies its position as a preferred employer in India's IT/ITES sector. With over 30,000 employees globally, Virtusa remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for its people, clients, and communities.





About Virtusa Corporation:



Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 30,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.



Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

