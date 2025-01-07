Ontario Launches ‘Operation Deterrence’ To Strengthen Security Along Ontario-US Border

“Ontario has been calling on the government to step up and address safety and security concerns at the border. We need to see words turned into visible action,” said premier Doug Ford.“In the meantime, Ontario is stepping up with Operation Deterrence to crack down on illegal border crossings and illegal guns and drugs. A more coordinated, Team Canada approach that includes more boots on the ground is the only way to detect, deter and disrupt illegal activity and ensure the safety and security of Canadian and American communities.”

As part of Operation Deterrence, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has an emergency response team of 200 officers that, along with frontline and speciality officers, have been and will continue to be engaged to enhance border security. Since December 6, 2024, the OPP has conducted more than 6,000 hours of focused patrols to deter, detect and disrupt illegal border activity using fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, remotely piloted aircraft, boats, off-road vehicles, patrol vehicles and foot patrol. In partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Operation Deterrence activity will be enhanced through the use of the emergency response team, frontline officer and additional speciality resources, including canine units, commercial motor vehicle inspections and criminal investigators.

“Our government has been crystal clear – securing our shared border is essential to keeping streets across Ontario, Canada and America safe,” said solicitor general Michael Kerzner.“Operation Deterrence will put concrete actions in place that will put a halt on the flow of illegal guns and drugs into our province and protect communities on both sides of the border.”

Operation Deterrence will target its activities outside of the 14 official border crossings staffed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Operation Deterrence is in addition to existing and ongoing efforts to better protect Ontario-US borders and combat cross-border illegal activity. These include the OPP's Joint Forces Border Drug Interdiction Task Force, with participants including the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), RCMP, CBSA and a number of municipal police services, which was stood up as an expansion to a number of ongoing multi-jurisdictional drug investigations.