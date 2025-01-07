MHS' Health Equity Program, MHS Serves, Launches Youth Mental Health Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MHS Serves supports the advancement of programs and innovations to improve equity efforts statewide.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHS Serves , a health equity program from Managed Health Services (MHS), a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for over 25 years and a Centene Corporation company (NYSE: CNC ), announced today the next funding opportunity for community organizations focused around youth mental health. This new partnership opportunity, Youth Mental Health Empowerment Program, will support the expansion or enhancement of current programs, services, initiatives, and resources that directly address youth access to healthcare, mental health, and trauma-informed care. In collaboration with Indiana Minority Health Coalition (IMHC) and Black Onyx Management , MHS Serves will aim to make an impact for historically underserved populations in accessing mental health resources.

These partnership funds will be used for professional development, training opportunities, program implementation resources, technical assistance and consulting services, enhancement of infrastructure such as upgrades or expansions to direct mental health care services access points, and public awareness with tools such as social media campaigns and community workshops.

"I'm proud to announce that the next funding opportunity from MHS Serves will focus on youth mental health," said MHS Interim President and CEO, Christina Hage. "We recognize the demand for youth mental health services is a critical need for the communities in which our members live and work, and by addressing this need by funding professional support, technical and programming resources, and public awareness we continue our mission of transforming the health of the community we serve, one person at a time."

The application for partnership funding opens on January 7, 2025 and can be found in the Application Portal at MHS Serves . Applications will close February 20, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Organizations that have questions about the application process should email [email protected] for more information or attend one of the information sessions Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 10-11 a.m. ET, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, or Friday, February 7, 2025 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, registration found at MHS Serves .

