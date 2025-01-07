(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MDA Summer Camp, offered in-person and virtually, is provided at no cost to families of children and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases. 2025 also marks the 75th Anniversary of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

New York, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today that registration is open for both campers and volunteers for its 2025 MDA Summer Camp program. This year is a milestone for MDA, as it celebrates the 70th anniversary of MDA Summer Camp programming and the 75th anniversary of the organization. Families may register their campers here . Volunteers are essential to the success of MDA Summer Camp and MDA is actively recruiting volunteers to serve as camp counselors and medical team members. Volunteering offers a unique opportunity to positively impact the lives of children and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases while creating meaningful connections. Applications to volunteer can be submitted here .

MDA Summer Camp serves children and young adults ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases. For 70 years, MDA Summer Camp has created life-changing experiences, offering enriching recreational opportunities that promote independence, self-advocacy, and self-confidence while fostering critical life skills and lifelong friendships. In 2025, MDA will host 24 weeklong sessions (23 in-person sessions and one virtual session) , beginning May 31 through August 22. Families can select the in-person or virtual option that best suits their schedule and needs.

Campers and volunteers call MDA Summer Camp the 'best week of the year'! Last summer, over 800 campers and nearly 750 volunteers participated in MDA Summer Camp programs across the country. See the 2024 impact report here .

“As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of MDA Summer Camp and the 75th anniversary of MDA, we reflect on the profound impact this program has had on children, families, and volunteers over the decades,” said Alicia Dobosz, Executive Vice President, Community Engagement at MDA. “MDA Summer Camp has evolved over the years and continues to be a place of empowerment, joy, and connection-it's truly a community like no other. We are thrilled to continue this extraordinary legacy and create a place where campers and volunteers make memories they'll cherish for a lifetime. This program exemplifies our mission of transforming lives, one week at a time.”

In-person campers will participate in activities such as swimming, fishing, zip-lining, archery, horseback riding, campfires, and arts and crafts. Virtual campers will enjoy creative and interactive experiences designed for those who prefer or need to participate from home. Both options foster a sense of community, fun, and growth.

“As someone who had the privilege of attending MDA Summer Camp as a child, I can personally attest to the transformative power of this program. MDA Summer Camp was where I first experienced independence, gained confidence, and learned the importance of self-advocacy-skills that have shaped the trajectory of my life. It was also a place where I forged lifelong friendships and felt truly understood as part of a supportive community. Today, as an MDA Board member, I am honored to witness and contribute to the ongoing impact of this remarkable program. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of MDA Summer Camp and the 75th anniversary of MDA is a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to empowering children and families living with neuromuscular diseases,” said Matt Plummer, MDA Board Member and former camper.

MDA Summer Camp is made possible thanks to the generosity of donors, partners, and volunteers, including:

Transformer Support provided by CITGO Petroleum Corporation, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

Visionary Support provided by Acosta Group, Albertsons Companies Foundation, Burn Boot Camp, Genentech, Mansfield Cares, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), QFC.

Leadership Support provided by, Circle K, Ed Morse Automotive Group, Fareway Meat & Grocery, General Motors, Harris Teeter, Liberty Mutual, Price Chopper/Market 32, Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, Shaw's and Star Market.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association's 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors-who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy , building on the impact we've made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders.

