Brelyon Unveils The World's First Monitor With Programmable Depth At CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brelyon , an MIT spin-off innovating in the computational display space, today announced Ultra RealityTM Extend, an immersive display line that renders virtual images in multiple depths. As the first commercial multi-focal monitor, the Extend model offers multi-depth programmability for information overlay, allowing users to see images from 0.7 meters to as far as 2.5 meters of depth virtually rendered behind the monitor; organizing various data streams at different depth layers, or triggering focal cues to induce an ultra immersive experience akin to looking out through a window.

“Building on the success of our Ultra Reality TM product, we're taking advantage of new GPU capabilities to process light and video signals inside our display platforms,” said Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon.“We are thinking beyond headsets and glasses, where we can leverage GPU capabilities to do real-time driving of higher-bandwidth display interfaces. Maturing the industry from the age of photorealism to the age of photon realism , and designed for high-performance applications such as simulation and training, control centers, and teleoperations, Ultra RealityTM Extend is a new platform for AI and light to impact enterprise visualization, navigation, and computer interaction.”







Footage captured from Brelyon Ultra Reality TM Extend with camera lens focus changing from 70cm to 2500cm.

AI's Fast Advancement in Video Generation is Unlocking New Modalities of Displays

AI's rapid advancement in video processing is unlocking new display modalities. While AI has long been used for image enhancement, such as HDR conversion and upscaling, we're now at an inflection point. Advanced hardware and software capabilities enable the transformation of lower-dimension streams into multiple higher-dimension streams, creating high-performance visual portals.

The Ultra RealityTM Extend platform, with its software and processing capabilities (Brelyon Visual Engine), is designed to leverage these advancements. It uses transformers to automatically assign depth bits to video content in real time, generate depth effects, and augment annotations in the user's field of view, enabling multi-focal experiences.

Whether handling sensitive data for operators or creating immersive simulations for training, AI allows for adding an information layer augmented to existing data. AI-enabled features like auto-annotation and auto-highlighting further empower users to navigate operational environments effectively without blocking the main video stream.







Ultra RealityTM Extend is the world's first multi-focal monitor which uses AI to convert and generate its own content. The experience is similar to looking out of windows with different layers of depth appearing at different distances.

Uncompromising Visual Performance and Immersion

Ultra RealityTM Extend runs like an 8K display (4K, 60Hz with 1 bit of monocular depth), delivering stunning visuals. Building on Brelyon's partnerships with UDC and LG, the display features OLED-based curved 2D virtual images, with the largest stretching to 122 inches and extending 2.5 meters deep, viewable through a 30-inch frame. Since the depth allows images to be seen optically farther away, the display can sit closer to the viewer to provide an even larger field of view.

Brelyon Ultra Reality TM Extend will be demonstrated at CES 2025 at LVCC, Central Hall - Booth # 14455, and available for pre-order, with priority given to enterprise clients.

Click here for an in-depth overview of Brelyon Ultra Reality TM Extend.



ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Brelyon is a pioneer of hardware and software technologies for headset-free immersive experiences that transcend the boundaries of physical space. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has been selling no-headset display technology with monocular depth for defense and commercial applications since 2022. For more information about Brelyon and its virtual display solutions, please visit .

