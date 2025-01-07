Innogi Technologies And Bac3gel Forge Partnership To Revolutionize Gut Microbiome Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gut3Beads, a next generation for in vitro colonic research developed by Bac3Gel, are innovative hydrogel beads that replicate the colonic microenvironment, providing a mucin-like substrate to cultivate diverse intestinal microbiota. This cutting-edge enables researchers to better mimic the native gut environment, addressing key challenges in gut microbiome research.

By combining InnoGI's expertise in dynamic gut modeling with Bac3Gel's advanced technology, the partnership will integrate Gut3Beads

into InnoGI's proprietary SurroGUTTM based on TIM technology, creating a synergistic solution for gastrointestinal research and drug development.

"Partnering with Bac3Gel is a significant milestone for InnoGI Technologies, reflecting our commitment to advancing gastrointestinal research by incorporating innovative tools that complement the predictive capabilities of our SurroGUTTM platform," says Behzad Mahdavi , PhD, MBA CEO of InnoGI Technologies.

"Together, we are redefining standards for simulating the complete human gut microbiome, empowering our customers to achieve groundbreaking discoveries in drug development and beyond.".

"Gut3Beads are designed to replicate the key physical and chemical properties of colonic intestinal mucus, enabling microbiota to thrive as they would in their native environment,"

explains Sebastião van Uden, CEO of Bac3Gel. "This partnership amplifies our ability to deliver unparalleled solutions for microbiome research."

A New Standard in Gut Microbiome Research

Gut3Beads

introduce a revolutionary approach to microbiome research, allowing the study of complex microbial communities, drug–mucus interactions, and their impact on the colonic microbiome. Compatibility with SurroGUTTM and TIM technology offers researchers a state-of-the-art tool to stimulate the colonic environment and accelerate scientific discovery.

About SurroGUTTM and InnoGI Technologies

InnoGI Technologies, headquartered in Delft, Netherlands, is an innovative CRO and technology provider for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Its SurroGUTTM platform uses advanced in vitro models such as TIM, mimicking the dynamics of the human gut. TIM replicates dynamically changing pH profiles, peristalsis, enzyme and digestive fluid secretions at true-to-life rates. The technology has been used to evaluate more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients in commercial drug products, and guided clients worldwide with decision-making at different stages of oral drug development. This reduces the number of formulation iterations, de-risks clinical trials, and shortens the time-to-market, as evidenced in more than 260 scientific publications.

About Bac3Gel

Bac3Gel is a biotechnology company that harnesses the power of the microbiome by replicating the complexity of native ecosystems and providing microbiota with the conditions required to thrive. Bac3Gel's product portfolio supports microbiome mining, high-throughput screening, and boosts the growth of hard to culture bacteria. Using Bac3Gel's proprietary technology platform, 90% of the microbiome was sustained in vitro while supporting the growth of 132 previously unidentified bacteria. Bac3Gel offers its platform to pharma/biotech and CDMOs in collaborative projects. The company is based in Porto Salvo, Portugal.

