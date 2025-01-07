(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MediaTek and Intelligo to Showcase Multiple AI Voice Solutions at CES 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MediaTek, a global leader in IC design, and Intelligo, a pioneer in edge AI technology, announced that they will collaborate to deliver innovative AI voice solutions for the automotive, smart home, and smart retail markets, which will debut at CES 2025. The cooperation will be dedicated to transforming how users interact with vehicles and smart home devices, bringing smarter, safer and more intuitive experiences.“As AI becomes more engrained into our lives, we are committed to delivering technology capable of enhancing experiences to users around the world every day,” said Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek.“Working with Intelligo, we can leverage their expertise in human-machine interaction and voice recognition to our Dimensity Auto smart cockpit platform, creating more opportunities to enable AI innovations in the automotive, smart home and smart retail markets.”“The cooperation with MediaTek enables us to redefine voice recognition and human-machine interaction on the edge,” said Winson Hsu, President of Intelligo Technology Inc. Taiwan Branch.“Our solutions are designed to make interactions smarter, safer and more intuitive, empowering users to focus on what truly matters.”Leading a new voice control experience in smart carsWith its advanced AI acoustic pre-processing technology, Intelligo can accurately capture the master's commands even in a complex multi-person environment, provide excellent voice recognition rate, and ensure that in-car voice interaction is smarter and more efficient. This technology greatly improves the functions of in-car AI assistants and provides a smoother and more personalized experience for smart driving. This cooperation will seamlessly integrate Intelligo's advanced AI acoustic pre-processing technology and AI technology into MediaTek's 3nm Dimensity Auto smart cockpit platform, and jointly launch solutions designed for smart in-car voice control. The joint effort covers Voice Print Noise Reduction (VPNR) function, Directional Keyword Detection (DOK), Keyword Spotting (KWS), Speech-to-Text (STT), Text-to-Speech (TTS) functions, and an edge-based Large Language Model (LLM) for user manuals and vehicle control.AI Hub redefines the smart home experienceTargeting the smart home market, the two companies launched the Smart Home AI Hub, which integrates Intelligo's AI natural speech technology and the edge AI automatic speech recognition (ASR) on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship mobile platform. In addition, we integrate small language model (SLM) and large multimodal model (LMM), combined with the MediaTek Dimensity Agentic AI engine (DAE), bringing a smoother and more personalized voice operation experience to smart home experiences. Smart Home AI Hub seamlessly integrates voice technology into daily life, making smart devices a powerful assistant for users and comprehensively improving home convenience.Creating a new human-computer interaction experience for AI smart retailAnother highlight of the cooperation between the two parties is the generative AI created for smart retail scenarios. This solution combines Intelligo's AI wake-up words, speech-to-text (STT), and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies with the MediaTek Genio smart IoT platform and MediaTek DaVinci generative AI service platforms to provide vivid virtual reality for smart retail equipment. It also provides an intuitive and engaging interactive experience, which brings convenience to users and sets a new benchmark in the smart retail market.For more information about Intelligo and MediaTek's innovative AI solutions, visit or .About MediaTek Inc.MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit for more information.About Intelligo Technology Inc.Intelligo Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 7749) is a global leader in AI edge computing solutions, specializing in neural network algorithms, advanced acoustic technology, and chip design. Focused on enhancing "human-to-human communication" and "human-to-machine collaboration," Intelligo provides AI acoustic processing and speech recognition ASICs, alongside IP licensing and technical services. With its solutions powering tens of millions of devices annually across consumer electronics, PCs, laptops, and communication markets, Intelligo delivers exceptional audio performance and intuitive user experiences. Dedicated to innovation, Intelligo aims to make advanced technology accessible and drive a more connected, intelligent future. Visit for more information.

