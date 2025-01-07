France's yearly inflation remains stable at 1.3 percent in December 2024

(MENAFN) France’s yearly inflation rate remained steady at 1.3 percent in December 2024, the same as the previous month, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics office, Insee, on Tuesday. This result came in below market expectations, which had predicted a slight rise to 1.5 percent.



The price of energy experienced a 1.2 percent increase compared to December 2023, reversing the 0.7 percent decline recorded in November. Tobacco prices saw the most significant annual jump, with an 8.7 percent rise, while food prices showed no change.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in December, a slight increase from a 0.1 percent decline in November. The uptick was primarily driven by higher service costs, particularly in the transportation sector.



The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which measures inflation across the European Union, increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year, falling short of the anticipated 2 percent rise, indicating a relatively stable inflation environment in France.

