Odwalla® Introduces A New Line Of Juices And Smoothies To U.S. Shelves In 2025

The new Odwalla® line will include three signature smoothies: Mango, Strawberry-Banana, and Berries. Additionally, it will feature three 100% juice options: an energizing blend of Orange, Guava, and Ginger; an innovative Green Juice made with pineapple, apple, and nopal (tender cactus); and a not-from-concentrate Orange Juice with unparalleled quality and taste. These products will be available in multiple packaging formats, including 13.9 fluid-ounce glass bottles and 16 and 32.4 fluid-ounce Tetra Prisma® cartons, offering consumers convenience and versatility.

Since its founding, Odwalla® has been a trailblazer in the health and wellness beverage industry. This new line of beverages continues the brand's legacy, guided by a philosophy that prioritizes quality and freshness. The smoothies and juices are bottled using the highest quality standards to preserve their nutrient integrity and vibrant flavor.

Staying true to Odwalla®'s values, Grupo Jumex has crafted this new beverage portfolio with a focus on simplicity and transparency. The latest offerings contain only a handful of wholesome ingredients, using real fruit juices and natural ingredients. Free from added sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, Odwalla® delivers convenient, natural, and refreshing flavors that health-conscious consumers can enjoy in every sip.

"Odwalla®'s introduction of this new line of juices and smoothies reflects our shared values," said

Salvi Folch, CEO of Grupo Jumex. "We're passionate about creating beverages that people trust and enjoy. Odwalla® embodies the quality and commitment to healthy living that we have delivered for over 60 years."

For more information about Odwalla®, please visit

The distribution of Odwalla®

will be powered by Vilore Foods with an extensive nationwide network. With over 40 years of expertise in the CPG industry, Vilore Foods has established itself as a trusted leader in delivering high-quality food and beverage products across the United States.

For distribution inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Grupo Jumex

Grupo Jumex was founded in Mexico more than 60 years ago and ranks among the top companies with the best reputation in the country. The company produces, markets, and distributes high-quality fruit-based beverages. Its products are available in Mexico, the U.S., and many other countries around the world, and include a wide variety of juices, nectars, and refreshing beverages.





