Mine Action, Energy And Defense: Iceland's FM Assures Ukraine Of Further Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign of Iceland Thordis Gylfadottir has assured that Iceland's new will continue supporting Ukraine.

She said this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Gylfadottir said that Iceland will use its voice in support of Ukraine and continue to provide practical assistance, including in mine clearance, infrastructure and the defense industry, noting the importance of the so-called Danish model.

She emphasized that this was her first trip abroad since her appointment as minister. She visited one of Ukraine's thermal power plants, where she saw the destruction caused by Russian shelling, and laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv for those who died for Ukraine.

Gylfadottir expressed her support for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on the UN Charter, and expressed her willingness to consider various support initiatives, including the purchase of Ukrainian grain for Syria.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 21, 2024, President of Iceland Halla Thomassdóttir presented a new government headed by Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of the Social Democratic Alliance (SDA).