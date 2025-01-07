BSI Financial Services SVP Allen Price Joins IMN Home Equity Investment Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The IMN Home Equity Advisory Board is comprised of thought leaders and key stakeholders from servicing, capital markets, HEI originations and rating agency organizations who are dedicated to advancing the primary and secondary markets through innovation and strategic collaboration. Price's position on the Advisory Board reflects BSI Financial's growing prominence in the HEI space. BSI is a rated servicer that provides both full and backup servicing and asset management for rated and non-rated HEI backed securitizations, as well as non-securitized HEI assets. BSI also services traditional home equity lines of credit (HELOC) and closed-end second lien loan products.

"I am deeply honored to join the IMN Home Equity Investment Advisory Board and to collaborate with such an accomplished group of mortgage and capital markets professionals," Price said. "This opportunity allows me to continue to provide thought leadership and innovation to this very important and growing sector while bringing to the table BSI Financial's unique perspective and expertise in servicing HEI assets."

BSI Financial's proprietary technology stack, including Libretto and BSI ASSET360, differentiates the company from other servicers. Libretto automates daily quality control, reducing processing errors and identifying potential issues before they impact customers. BSI ASSET360 provides lenders and investors with real-time visibility into asset status and performance. These systems help build consumer, originator, regulatory and investor confidence in the growing HEI sector.

BSI Financial has experienced substantial growth in its servicing portfolio of HEI assets. The company now services approximately $2.1 billion in unpaid principle balances across 22,000 units, establishing itself as a servicing industry leader in the home equity investment asset class.



"Building world-class servicing operational processes to support the unique and bespoke nature of HEI assets that will provide homeowners with greater financial flexibility is exactly what BSI is all about," said Harold Lewis, President and COO of BSI Financial Services.

