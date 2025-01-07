MICRO Celebrates 80 Years Of Advanced Manufacturing For Every Generation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MICRO , a full-service contract organization specializing in precision medical components, sub-assemblies, and complete devices for laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgical procedures, proudly announces its 80th anniversary this year. Founded in 1945 in Maplewood, NJ, originally as Micro Stamping Corporation, the family-owned and operated company initially focused on manufacturing high-precision metal stampings.

From humble beginnings, MICRO has grown to become a leading worldwide provider of medical device contract manufacturing services, employing over 450 people. Operations have expanded from the original 28,000 square-foot building in Maplewood to 200,000 square feet across three contiguous buildings in Somerset, NJ, featuring a dedicated R&D Center and 8,200 square feet of clean room assembly space. MICRO's 32,000 square-foot facility in Costa Rica, located in the Zona Franca Metro Business Park, features light manufacturing and 5,500 square feet of clean room assembly space. This facility achieved ISO 13485:2016 Certification for its Medical Device Quality Management System in October of 2022. MICRO also manages a global supply chain, featuring key partnerships in Singapore and South Korea.

Today, the company remains family-owned and operated, recently welcoming the fourth generation into the fold. "My grandfather, Frank Semcer Sr., would be amazed if he could see the company today," said Brian Semcer, President of MICRO. "We have transitioned from electrical contacts for the vacuum tube industry to robotic-assisted surgical devices. Innovation has always been the hallmark of our business, and we will continue to seek ways to improve and reinvest in technology, equipment and state-of-the-art facilities in order to deliver the highest quality products to our customers and their patients."

Interestingly, the company's medical device division began by developing surgical ligation clips using the same multi-slide machines that Frank Semcer Sr. founded the company with. Under the oversight of the founder's son, Frank J. Semcer Sr., the company has expanded its capabilities over the ensuing decades to include a wide array of technologies, and capabilities, including tube fabrication, laser welding and cutting, PEM technology, blade sharpening and surface finishing. MICRO now produces over 100 million ligation clips, 10 million support tubes and 3 million endoscopic instruments annually, reaching over $125 million in revenue in 2024. The company's expertise in Design for Manufacturability allows MICRO to help customers design products optimized for production, keeping costs manageable and maximizing return on investment. MICRO continually invests in new technology to take innovation to the next level and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.



"At the heart of our company's growth and success are our employees, whom we consider extended family," says Frank J. Semcer Jr., Director of Human Resources at MICRO. "We invest in our team members through competitive compensation, benefits, and on-the-job training. Our culture and core values allow us to attract and retain top talent, many of whom stay well beyond the industry's average tenure. MICRO provides opportunities and career growth to a diverse range of individuals, from graduates of top engineering programs to high school graduates who elect not to pursue a college degree but want to learn a trade."

