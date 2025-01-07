Solarpanelrecycling Unveils The Nation's First Automated Bifacial Recycling Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New dedicated line to addresses growing bifacial with 99% material recovery rates

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarPanelRecycling

(SPR), a leader in the sustainable and authority on solar recycling,

announced the launch of the country's first dedicated bifacial solar panel recycling line that enables clean glass separation of bifacial modules at recovery rates of 99% or higher, achieving unprecedented efficiency. This pioneering advancement underscores SPR's ongoing commitment to achieving true recycling integrity, setting new industry standards in efficiency, recovery rates and eco-friendly processes for bifacial panel recycling.

While the solar market was previously dominated by monofacial solar panels, the industry is quickly standardizing on bifacial modules, due to their higher efficiencies and energy yields, in the growing utility sector. With bifacial modules set to account for over 70% of the market by 2033 according to IEA-PVPS , SPR's new automatic line ideally positions the company to meet the demand for bifacial recycling services. The company is already experiencing an uptick in bifacials hitting the recycling stream due to panels being damaged during transportation, installation or extreme weather.

"The future of solar recycling demands innovation and SPR is committed to leading the way by establishing best practices. Our investment in a dedicated bifacial recycling line is a proactive step to ensure that our recycling services are scalable and that we can maximize recovery, minimize waste and support the sustainability goals of the industry," said Brett C. Henderson, CEO of SolarPanelRecycling. "True solar recycling goes beyond shredding panels. It requires cleanly separated commodities that can re-enter the supply chain, creating real value and minimizing environmental impact. This new technology marks a major milestone for SPR and for the solar industry as a whole."

As a recycling technology leader, the company identified the inefficiencies that monofacial recycling lines presented for bifacial modules, particularly in glass recovery rates and manual labor. Recognizing this opportunity, SPR's engineers and R&D teams developed the new proprietary recycling line for bifacial modules that enables the unmatched recovery efficiency. Unlike partial recyclers who shred whole panels - commingling silicon, glass, metals and plastics into unusable waste - SPR's process ensures clean separation of all components. This cutting-edge approach epitomizes true recycling, as each material is returned to the manufacturing supply chain, significantly reducing waste and supporting a circular economy.

The unveiling of the country's first bifacial recycling line further solidifies SPR's leadership in the solar recycling industry, adding to its long-standing efforts to set the highest recovery rates and environmental standards. As more solar energy sites undergo re-powering and as bifacial panels proliferate, SPR's innovative recycling technology ensures a sustainable and responsible future for the entire industry.

About SolarPanelRecycling

SolarPanelRecycling is a North Carolina-based company specializing in the recycling and sustainable management of end-of-life solar panels. With a focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, SolarPanelRecycling offers comprehensive solutions for the disposal and repurposing of photovoltaic modules, contributing to the advancement of a circular economy in the renewable energy sector.

