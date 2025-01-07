Building Unflinching Consumer Loyalty - Sensori.Ai Reveals What Brands And Retailers Can Learn From Consumers' Struggles With New Year's Resolutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumers who succeed at sticking to resolutions have several key things in common. Consciously or unconsciously, they activate a set of brain systems that help them remain loyal to their commitments. Consumers who keep to resolutions activate Pro Tips grounded in the Neuroscience of Desire and harness the power of reward, ritual, trust, simplicity, belonging, and belief to help achieve their resolutions. When brands use the same Pro Tips, they don't just win short-term loyalty-they build long-term, profitable relationships with consumers. "Applying these Pro Tips can enable brands and retailers to build 'forever relationships' and loyalty programs that last well beyond 2025 or the next Black Friday," said Dr. A. K. Pradeep, CEO of Sensori .

Pro Tip 1: Delight with Dopamine

– "Never forget my daily reward"

The dopamine system is the brain's reward center. For every resolution, it's essential to give a small daily reward for sticking to it. Consumers who stick to resolutions do just that.

Brands and Retailers -

Provide daily rewards for consumers to build loyalty. The daily reward can take many forms, and may not necessarily be a monetary gain.

Pro Tip 2: Let Serotonin Flow

– "Make a ritual out of it"

Creating a ritual around a resolution is key to maintaining consistency. Rituals and familiarity connect with serotonin production in the brain. Whether it is setting aside a specific time each day or performing a particular action in a familiar place consumers know that ritual is key to commitment.

Brands and Retailers - Develop rituals around your brand and retailer experience, ensuring customers feel the comfort of familiarity. Ritual has two key components - primacy and recency. Simply put, the first and last bits of the experience complete the ritual and cement loyalty.

Pro Tip 3: Bond and Trust with Oxytocin – "I trust every step"

Consumers achieve their resolution successfully using methods and strategies that they trust. Trusting the process and method is key to loyalty and commitment to resolutions.

Brands and Retailers - Connecting through transparency, expertise, upholding promises, guarantees, and commitments builds enduring trust, a key to winning consumer loyalty.

Pro Tip 4: Cognitive Fluency for a Tired Brain

– "3 Steps and I am done"

Consumers who succeed break down everyday goals into three actionable steps that can be completed daily. This is aligned with cognitive fluency – what is 'easy' for the brain to process; something the nonconscious mind highly prizes.

Brands and Retailers - Adopt the "Rule of 3" in processes - be it consideration, comparison, purchase, product use, advocacy, return, and exchange. Make it easy for the consumer. This simplicity wins loyalty.

Pro Tip 5: Tribal Sense of Belonging

– "Find my tribe"

The brain driven by ancient survival schemas that always seeks a tribe to belong to. Consumers who stick to their resolutions always surround themselves with a supportive group and community that can help push each other forward.

Brands and Retailers -

Build infrastructure, safety, and privacy so consumers can explore, create, and enjoy communities. Encourage these communities to come up with innovations, influencers, friendships, and enduring brand and retailer loyalty will emerge organically.

Pro Tip 6: Self-Esteem and Self Actualization - "I see the better me"

Consumers who stick to resolutions visualize the "Better Me" concept as a powerful motivator. This vision helps them through their struggles and helps maintain consistency.

Brands and Retailers - Connect the consumer to their highest aspirations through brand and retailer interactions. Brand and Retailer alignment with acts of purpose, values, charitable giving, and response to social crises enable consumers to connect to their better selves.

"Understanding consumer struggles with New Year resolutions, and figuring out what keeps people motivated, and loyal to their resolutions enables brands and retailers to adapt these same Pro Tips to creating winning loyalty programs," says Dr. A. K. Pradeep, CEO of Sensori.

About Sensori

Sensori

combines the latest advances in neuroscience with GenAi to win the hearts and minds of consumers. The advent of NeuroAi opens a limitless, global potential: reaching consumers with innovations in products, services, marketing, music, entertainment, and much more-at speeds, accuracy, and relevance never before possible.

Knowing that essential connections are forged deep in the nonconscious mind, where 95% of daily decisions are made, algorithms of Sensori are built to enable companies to develop compelling brands, products, services, marketing messaging, and creative offerings that consumers will notice, like, remember, and desire.

Based in Silicon Valley, Sensori operates globally, working with a wide range of category-leading companies in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific region.

