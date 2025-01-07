Senior Helpers Named A 2025 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Senior Helpers' Support and Overall Performance

Senior Helpers was recently named a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review (FBR). This is FBR's 20th year of honoring the top-ranked franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at .

This prestigious honor reflects the company's commitment to empowering its franchise owners with unparalleled support, innovative programs, and a proven business model in a rapidly growing industry. Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services that range from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other chronic diseases. Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers has grown to include a network of more than 350 locally owned and operated franchises dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalized in-home care that improves the quality of life for seniors and their families, enabling them to remain safely and comfortably in their homes.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .



Senior Helpers was among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Senior Helpers' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Senior Helpers' survey data revealed exceptional satisfaction among franchisees, with the highest rankings in their overall enjoyment of being part of the organization, their willingness to "do it again," and their likelihood to recommend the franchise opportunity to others. Franchisees also gave top marks for the honesty and integrity of the franchisor and their respect for the franchisor. Additionally, the survey highlighted strong satisfaction with the organization's clear vision and the collaborative, supportive team culture that defines Senior Helpers.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to providing unbiased data to prospective franchise buyers to help them identify the best franchise opportunities based on actual feedback and experiences from current owners. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the Top 200 Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise business in 2025," said Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. "This award reflects the dedication and efforts of our franchise owners and the entire Senior Helpers team, who tirelessly work to bring our mission to life every day. At Senior Helpers, we believe that profitability goes hand-in-hand with making a positive, meaningful impact in the communities we serve. We prioritize providing our franchisees with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and success across our network."

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services that range from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other chronic diseases. With a mission to provide compassionate care and improve the quality of life for seniors and their families, Senior Helpers is committed to setting the standard for dependable, professional, and personalized care through innovative programs like flexHOME, Return Home and LIFE Profile.

Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers operates a network of locally owned and operated franchises across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Senior Helpers has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® and is an industry leader in providing best-in-class training and support for its caregivers. To learn more about Senior Helpers and their services, visit . If you are interested in opening a Senior Helpers franchise location, visit .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at

