Geographic Atrophy Market Report 2024-2034: Promising Product Pipeline, New Product Launches, And Collaborations Bolster Growth
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Atrophy market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Geographic Atrophy Market will surpass US$4.50 billion in 2024
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Collaborations Among Market Players are Driving the Market Growth
Rising collaborations amongst market players are driving market growth because they combine diverse expertise, resources, and technologies, accelerating the development and commercialisation of innovative treatments. Partnerships allow companies to share risks and costs associated with research and development, access each other's strengths, and enhance their competitive edge.
Challenges Associated with GA Treatment Likely to Hamper Market Growth
Geographic atrophy (GA) treatment faces significant challenges, particularly in remote areas with limited healthcare access, leading to delayed detection and treatment. Raising awareness about eye health and regular exams is crucial. Current GA treatments are hindered by the lack of a cure, limited effectiveness, frequent administration, and inability to reverse damage.
Advanced imaging technologies and genetic research are essential for accurate diagnosis and targeted therapies. Promising treatments, including gene and stem cell therapies, are in development, but the lack of validated endpoints and failures of late-stage drugs underscore the ongoing difficulties in treating GA.
Key Questions Answered
How is the geographic atrophy market evolving? What is driving and restraining the geographic atrophy market? How will each geographic atrophy submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034? How will the market shares for each geographic atrophy submarket develop from 2024 to 2034? What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034? Will leading geographic atrophy markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others? How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034? Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period? What are the geographic atrophy projects for these leading companies? How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of geographic atrophy projects taking place now and over the next 10 years? Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the geographic atrophy market? Where is the geographic atrophy market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market? What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising geographic atrophy prices and recent developments.
Geographic Atrophy Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
New Product Launches is Driving the Market Growth Rising Geriatric Population Growing Prevalence of Geographic Atrophy
Market Restraining Factors
High Cost of Novel Drugs is Restraining the Growth of the GA Market Challenges Associated with the Geographic Atrophy Treatment
Market Opportunities
Promising Product Pipeline Collaborations Amongst Market Players Increase in R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
Regulatory Framework
Emerging Markets and Megatrends
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Company Profiles
Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bausch + Lomb Ionis Pharmaceuticals Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Astellas Pharma Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Apellis Pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson
Segments Covered in the Report
Type
Focal GA Multifocal GA Confluent GA
Drugs
Pegcetacoplan (SYFOVRE) Avacincaptad pegol (IZERVAY) Others
Route of Administration
Intravitreal Route Intravenous Route Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce Pharmacies
North America
Europe
Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109063128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.