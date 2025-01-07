Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Water Filters Market was valued at USD 10.05 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 14.97 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.87%.

The North American region is the largest contributor to the global water filter market, accounting for a global revenue share of over 47% in 2023. Heightened concerns about safe drinking water drive the region's growth. Across the U.S., millions are exposed to water that fails to meet EPA standards, fueling a surge in demand for water filtration systems. EPA made significant progress toward protecting public health by acting in communities facing serious health threats from their taps due to noncompliance in the water system.

Furthermore, municipal wastewater treatment methods, usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in households, regulatory compliance of mining operations, and release of cadmium and mercury from heavy industries are expected to shape the adoption of water filtration systems in Canada during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Smart Water Filters

Advancements in filter materials, including self-cleaning mechanisms and high-capacity membranes, are improving performance and extending filter lifespans. Incorporating smart features, including automatic filter replacement systems, water quality monitoring capabilities, and integration with home automation systems, is gaining popularity. These smart technologies offer benefits such as remote monitoring and control, leak detection with automatic shut-off, and personalized filtration settings.

Rising Waste Treatment Systems

Water contamination remains a pressing global concern; however, technological innovation is propelling us forward, and we are addressing this issue with inventive solutions. Additionally, innovations in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as smart water management systems and green infrastructure, help address the challenges of changing environmental conditions. The water filter market is driven by an increasing need to reduce contamination and a rising demand for virus-free products. Rising freshwater scarcity, reducing groundwater levels, and various government initiatives about water quality improvements will drive industry growth.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE

The global water filter market is highly competitive, with the presence of many vendors. Advanced filtration technologies play a crucial role in meeting consumer expectations for ongoing product innovations and enhancements. Leading players such as Pentair, VEOLIA, The 3M Company, and Culligan dominate the global water filter market. The vendors are refining their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence by adopting advanced filtration technologies, as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades in their products. Therefore, as global players are increasing their footprint in the market, regional vendors will likely find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players.

Key Company Profiles



Culligan (BDT Capital Partners)

Pentair

The 3M Company Veolia

Other Prominent Vendors



A. O. Smith

APEC Water Systems

AXEON Water Technologies

AquaHomeGroup

Aquafilter

Big Berkey Water Filters

BRITA (CLOROX CO.)

BWT

Coway

Doulton

EcoWater Systems

GE Appliances (Haier)

GHP Group

Helen of Troy

Ion Exchange

iSpring Water Systems

KENT RO Systems

MANN+HUMMEL (Mutares SE & Co. KGaA)

Meissner Filtration Products

Pall Corporation

Porex (Filtration Group Corporation)

SoftPro Water Systems

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems (Fortune Brands Innovations)

Toray Industries

Watts

Whirlpool Xylem

