Trump announces selection of State Dept spokesperson

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced that analyst and former Fox News anchor Tammy Bruce will be the new spokesperson for the State Department. He made the announcement on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, expressing his excitement about Bruce’s appointment alongside Marco Rubio, his nominee for Secretary of State.



Bruce, a 62-year-old former Fox News contributor, replaces Matthew Miller in the position. Trump praised her as a respected political analyst who recognized the significance of his "Make America Great Again" movement early on. He lauded Bruce for her unwavering conservative voice and long tenure in the media, stating that she would bring the same conviction and courage to the State Department.



Bruce joined Fox News in 2005 and later hosted the program Get Tammy Bruce on Fox Nation. She had been a Democrat until 2008, after which she became unaffiliated. Bruce has also written several books, with her latest release, Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda, criticizing the US administration for what she sees as its manipulative tactics for controlling the public.



As Trump prepares to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, Bruce's appointment is among the many key positions he has filled in his upcoming administration. Unlike others, Bruce does not need Senate confirmation for her new role.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109063101